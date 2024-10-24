The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS (SEGA, 25th Oct, $49.99) - Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow in a new story campaign with never-before-seen abilities that demonstrate why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form. Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world.

Yakuza Kiwami (SEGA, 24th Oct, $19.99) - The critically acclaimed action-adventure epic that started the Yakuza series is on the Nintendo Switch system for the first time! Immerse yourself in a realistic, modern day Japanese entertainment district called Kamurocho as an epic drama unfolds and you’re forced to fight through the streets with varying fighting styles, makeshift weapons and over-the-top finishing moves. - Read our Yakuza Kiwami review

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (SQUARE ENIX, 24th Oct, $49.99) - The groundbreaking non-linear RPG makes its triumphant return as a full remake, featuring English voiceovers, original and rearranged compositions by series composer Kenji Ito and much more. Furious that mankind has forgotten their many sacrifices, the legendary Seven Heroes have returned as villains bent on revenge. - Read our Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Arcade Archives VIOLENCE FIGHT (HAMSTER, 17th Oct, $7.99) - "VIOLENCE FIGHT" is a fighting game released by TAITO in 1989. The game takes place in America of the early 1960s. Fighters gather from all parts of the USA to get the winning money and the honor by defeating all their opponents in the VIOLENCE FIGHT!

Arcade Room Simulator (Zakym, 24th Oct, $6.99) - Immerse yourself in a vibrant 3D pub filled with retro arcade machines. Relive the golden age of gaming with a variety of classic titles and interactive elements that evoke nostalgia.

Arcade Tanks World II: Tank Battle Simulator (Megame, 24th Oct, $4.99) - A continuation of the dynamic action game that immerses the player in the world of tank battles. Take command of a powerful tank again and complete all the assigned combat missions! You will have to complete combat missions in various locations filled with dangerous opponents.

Backrooms: Partygoers (Ratalaika Games, 29th Oct, $11.99) - Backrooms: Partygoers is a horror survival game where you play as a researcher tasked to find anomalies inside the horrifying alternate dimension known as The Backrooms. Scavenge for water and other supplies from dead bodies stuck in The Backrooms as you try to escape sharing their fate.

Barbie Project Friendship (Outright Games, 25th Oct, $39.99) - Get ready for the ultimate Barbie™ gaming adventure as Barbie and Barbie work together to save a beloved Malibu landmark, the Malibu Waves Community Center! Join them and their friends on a fun adventure to transform six spaces into fabulous spots like the Pet Salon, Campsite, Tech Lab, and more.

Bookshop Wonderland: Supermarket Simulator (CGI LAB, 24th Oct, $7.99) - Bookshop Wonderland: Supermarket Simulator invites you to manage a magical supermarket where books and groceries combine in a whimsical world of retail adventure. As the new shop owner, you'll stock shelves, manage inventory, and cater to a variety of quirky customers, from book lovers to grocery shoppers. Grow your store, unlock unique sections, and discover rare book-themed items that bring the wonderland to life.

Botworld Odyssey (Featherweight Games, 24th Oct, $25.00) - EXPLORE AN OPEN WORLD Scavenge rare scrap and discover new bots to build and collect as you freely explore the many lush forests, arid deserts, tropical jungles and arctic wastes of Botworld.

Bundle: memory – The Original Matching Game from Ravensburger + Rush Hour Deluxe – The ultimate traffic jam game! (TREVA, 17th Oct, $34.99) - memory®: The game that unites and delights generations! Rush Hour® Deluxe: The ingenious logic game.

Card-en-Ciel (Inti Creates, 24th Oct, $24.99) - Card-en-Ciel is a roguelite card-battling RPG featuring over 300 different cards and 50 unique vocal songs! Play as Neon, the "Gaming Chair Detective" famous for solving net-crimes, as he encounters a strange new case when he dives into an in-development game world.

Care Bears: To The Rescue (Forever Entertainment, 24th Oct, $14.99) - Drawing direct inspiration from the original animated show “Care Bears: Unlock the Magic”! Funshine Bear, Grumpy Bear, Share Bear, Cheer Bear and Good Luck Bear are on a mission to save the Silver Lining from Bluster’s most devious and daring plan so far!

Cats Hidden in Spooky Places (Halva Studio, 25th Oct, $3.99) - Cats Hidden in Spooky Places takes you on a thrilling mysterious adventure where cats have concealed themselves in eerie, haunted settings. With 11 panoramic masterpieces and 40 hidden cats to find in each one, you’ll encounter witches, vampires, ghosts, zombies, banshees, skeletons, and many more spooky creatures.

Cell Scientist: Beyond (R-Next, 29th Oct, $6.99) - Save a sci-fi world from the dangerous Chaga virus in Cell Scientists: Beyond, an exciting puzzle game with 50 levels story mode and easy to pick gameplay mechanics. Embark on an adventure to destroy viruses using futuristics nano ships and help the patients. Save the day using your puzzle-solving skills!

Comic Store Arcade (Entity3, 19th Oct, $0.99) - Grow your comic book store business from the ground up Stack comics, unlock table games, arcade machines and upgrades Entertain the customers and build a successful franchise

Crash Puzzle Hammer-San (SUCCESS, 24th Oct, $9.99) - The basic controls are just the D-pad and A button. A tutorial that teaches you how to play in 5 minutes is included. Create your own stages with the edit feature, upload them, and let people from around the world play them. You can also download and play stages created by other users.

Cute Bite (Ratalaika Games, 25th Oct, $14.99) - You are a butler, a loyal servant bound by vampire blood. Unfortunately, after long years asleep in a coffin, your vampire mistress shrank to child-size form! In this condition, she's too weak to protect you. Train the Little Mistress in skills so she can bite her way through obstacles

Don’t let him in (Ratalaika Games, 25th Oct, $14.99) - In this psychological horror experience you'll join three friends who are excited to see their favourite band, only to encounter a hitchhiker on a desolate highway. As the miles pass by, the hitchhiker's unsettling presence becomes sinister, and their true identity is shrouded in darkness.

dotAGE (Michele Pirovano, 24th Oct, $17.59) - You are the Elder. You had a vision of a doomed future, so you took a handful of Pips, your fellow villagers, and led them to an empty valley to start anew. They need your guidance to survive the events foretold by the Prophecy, so make sure your Pips work hard! dotAGE has deep worker placement mechanics inspired by board games.

Easy Cute Clean Up Lesson (TT, 24th Oct, $8.99) - Let's tidy up the messy room by placing the specified items in their correct spots. As you gradually clean up the room in the game, you might even feel inspired to tidy up your own room too! This is a game designed to encourage kids to develop a habit of organization while having fun.

EGGCONSOLE MURDER CLUB PC-8801 (D4 Enterprise, 24th Oct, $6.49) - Released by Riverhill Soft in 1986 in Japan, "Murder Club" is a command-based adventure game where players take on the role of Detective J. B. Harold to solve a case. The game's most notable feature is that it is an adventure game tailored for adults. Unlike typical games designed for children, it lacks flashy developments and instead progresses through careful information gathering and extensive reasoning.

Fun Pack (Cube Games, 24th Oct, $12.00) - In this package with two super games you will have your fun guaranteed Zombie Survivors is a survival game where you fight to avoid becoming a zombie's lunch. Coffee Plis is a game where you have to face real chaos in the kitchen.

Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D (DEMENCI Games, $1.99) - Step into the shoes of a professional mechanic in Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D, a highly immersive 3D simulation game. Repair a variety of cars and earn money to expand your business. With realistic environments and graphics, this game offers an authentic experience for car enthusiasts and simulation lovers alike.

Garbage Driver Truck Simulator 2025 (SUCCESS GAMES, 25th Oct, $5.99) - Garbage Driver Truck Simulator 2025 offers an immersive experience for players who love truck driving and environmental management. This simulation game combines realistic truck handling with the important task of waste collection and disposal.

Guess the Flag! (SOURCE BYTE, 19th Oct, $6.30) - Embark on a global journey with the game “Guess the Flag! ” Test your knowledge of 255 countries, islands and international organizations in 6 addictive modes. Test your memory by matching the flag to the name of a country or play the reverse mode. If you are already an expert in flag knowledge, you can try the mode in which you have to write the name of the country yourself.

Hidden Cats in Spooky Town (Silesia Games, 24th Oct, $7.99) - The spooky Halloween season is upon us, so our ever-travelling cat troupe decided to make an appearance in a particularly Spooky Town…. Come a bit closer… And don’t be scared of monsters! The ones found in Spooky Town are quite friendly, and besides, you’d be here looking for cats, not monsters… mostly. Find cats, colour in the scenery, and don’t get spooked!

House of Horror – 7 Psychos (EpiXR games, 24th Oct, $9.99) - Where a simple visit to a fairground becomes a nightmarish fight for survival. You’ve heard the legends of the haunted mansion and its seven deranged psychopaths, each guarding a floor of the house, but you dismiss the warnings. As soon as you step inside, the door locks behind you. There’s no way out—except through all seven floors.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem (Game Mill, 18th Oct, $39.99) - Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks are ready to GO BIG and perform insane stunts while smashing and bashing through fantastical arenas in a new game that brings your favorite monster trucks to your fingertips!

Idle Command: Supply Frontline (DEMENCI Games, 18th Oct, $4.99) - Step into the battlefield and take command in Idle Command: Supply Frontline, a strategic idle game where your decisions will determine the fate of your team. Rebuild barricades, supply vital resources, and manage your base to keep your troops fighting strong.

It Could Happen to You (Ratalaika Games, 18th Oct, $4.99) - Your peaceful holiday is interrupted when the small village you’re staying in becomes terrorized by strange lights roaming the night and bizarre cattle mutilations. Enigmatic men in black are stalking the villagers, and some have gone missing. You are their only chance to find them.

Keeper’s Toll (Stingbot Games, 28th Oct, $6.99) - Arise, fallen hero! Enter Keeper's Toll, an action-packed roguelite set within a retro-infused dark fantasy world that demands skill and courage. Every moment could be your last, but with each setback, you grow stronger. Seize the challenge, overcome daunting foes, and purge a callous world through a methodical genre-bending experience.

Kingsgrave (Alawar Premium, 21st Oct, $9.99) - Arise, mighty monarch, from your prolonged slumber. A dreadful disease has struck the kingdom and taken away people's lives. Your lands have wilted, the rest of the subjects have abandoned their houses, and monsters created by fragments of diseased souls have come in their places, swallowing up all living beings.

Medieval Grandmaster: Tavern Board Battle (Megame, 24th Oct, $4.99) - A classic board game with old rules in a new version. Sit down at the tavern table, awaken your strategist skills and outwit your opponent - calculate your opponent's moves, repel the attack and checkmate!

MiniGhost (UnEpic Fran, 24th Oct, $3.99) - "MiniGhost" is a mini-metroidvania where the mini-hero has to destroy a mini-computer that went mad in a mini-space station.

Miraculous: Paris Under Siege (Game Mill, 25th Oct, $49.99) - Step into the suits of Ladybug and Cat Noir in their most daring adventure yet! Embark on a thrilling adventure where heroism, acrobatic combat and parkour agility collide as Shadow Moth unleashes a wave of villains across the city. It’s up to you and your friends to save Paris!

Monster High Skulltimate Secrets (Outright Games, 29th Oct, $39.99) - It's your first day at Monster High™, where all monsters are welcome… but some strange events are happening. Create your unique character and investigate the scare-ific mystery of the hidden rooms. With the Boo Crew, you can reveal the skulltimate secrets of Monster High™.

Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures 3’ (Higgs Games, 18th Oct, $6.99) - Moorhuhn Jump and Run 'Traps and Treasures 3' brings 31 challenging levels full of dangerous traps, sneaky enemies and hidden treasures.

Music Games (Sabec, 17th Oct, $14.99) - Embark on a musical journey with the Music Games Bundle, where learning to play three instruments becomes an enjoyable experience! Delve into the fundamentals of piano, drums, and guitar in this user-friendly package. Piano Experience the joy of playing your favourite tunes with Piano, a simple and entertaining game suitable for all ages.

OnePunch (CFK, 24th Oct, $4.99) - OnePunch is a casual action game boasting hyper speeds and intense punching power. Only two buttons are needed! Enjoy the dynamic action that leaves zero time to breathe!

Orange Season (Soedesco, 24th Oct, $29.99) - Orange Season is a delightful farm-life RPG inspired by the classics of the genre! Make your farmer dreams come true in the charming Orange Town. Grow crops, raise animals, fish, and mine to build a successful and profitable farm.

Pixel Game Maker Series Chrotopia (Gotcha Gotcha, 24th Oct, $5.99) - In a world of black and white, the reclusive girl “Chro” sets out on an adventure to find her missing sister. Will Kuro be able to overcome her interactions and conflicts with the various inhabitants of the world, including soldiers, wizards and dragon children?

Pod Jam (Error300 Games, 17th Oct, $7.72) - Pod Jam is a retro-inspired puzzle game where you guide alien pods to safe landings through strategic planning. Each level presents unique challenges with arrows that interact differently with the environment, requiring careful sequencing to prevent pods from getting stuck.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers: Nintendo Switch Edition (Astragon, 29th Oct, $29.99) - Grab your Nintendo Switch™ and experience the everyday life of a police officer by joining the ranks of this fictitious American city's police force. Begin with parking violations and work your way up to shouldering greater responsibilities. Be part of Brighton's community, get to know your neighborhood, and fulfill the daily duties of a police officer as you fight crime during your shift.

Prisnhax (Chequered Ink, 24th Oct, $4.99) - You are a highly skilled hacker, and you just discovered your newest venture: a newly-upgraded prison complex with all-digital security. Each cell is protected through a light lock that can be picked remotely through refraction and colour filtering.

Rogue Flight (Perpetual Europe, 25th Oct, $19.99) - Rogue Flight is a breathtaking arcade space combat game inspired by the landmark style of 80's and 90's prestige anime.

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8 REMAKE (KOEI TECMO AMERICA, 24th Oct, $59.99) - A masterpiece of historical simulation "ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS 8" is revived after 20 years. This version includes an improved "All Officers Play" feature, which allows players to play as any officer in the world of the Three Kingdoms.

Rookie Boxing (Pix Arts, 18th Oct, $9.99) - Get ready to enter the ring with Rookie Boxing, the most immersive boxing game for console! Play solo or challenge a friend in local multiplayer, or take on the Tournament Mode to fight your way to the top. With stunning visuals and realistic sound, the game recreates the intense atmosphere of a live boxing event.

Say Cheese! (Afil Games, 23rd Oct, $4.99) - Say Cheese! is a delightful puzzle adventure where strategic thinking meets fun challenges. Help our mischievous mouse reach the cheese while navigating tricky mazes and collecting trophies! Welcome to the whimsical world of Say Cheese!

Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town (neos, 24th Oct, $39.99) - The mysterious train stops in a lively and prosperous town that seems to have been frozen in time since the Showa era. In this town called Coal Town, there are energetic working-class people going about their day. After meeting a mysterious young girl, Shinnosuke becomes friends with these people. And so begins Shinnosuke’s newest adventure…! - Read our Shin chan: Shiro and the Coal Town review

Simply Cubic (404 Games, 19th Oct, $2.99) - Draw a path to where you want your cube to go. Take care to draw by anticipating what may happen after simulating the path you have drawn. Remember, your rights to draw a path is limited. Make good use of these rights!

Skater’s Solstice (30th Oct, eastasiasoft, $4.99) - Slide across frozen lakes and gather stars in a chill puzzle adventure where you take the role of a young ice skater! Skater’s Solstice is a top-down brainteasing game with a wintry theme and crisp HD visuals where you’ll need to overcome 50 stages of gradually increasing complexity to achieve ice skating mastery. Each stage contains 3 stars and a glimmering exit.

Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut (Serenity Forge, 24th Oct, $19.99) - You're on a path in the woods, and at the end of that path is a cabin. And in the basement of that cabin is a Princess. You're here to slay her. If you don't, it will be the end of the world. She will do everything in her power to stop you. She'll charm, and she'll lie, and she'll promise you the world, and if you let her, she'll kill you a dozen times over. You can't let that happen. You **do** care about the fate of the world, right?

Solomon Snow: First Contact (404, 26th Oct, $3.99) - Save your colleagues, planet and workplace! You are the first line of defense. If you try your best, you might not be the last. Rescue the survivors, fight your way to the roof and EXTERMINATE ALIEN SCUM!

Soul Stalker (Radhood, 24th Oct, $7.49) - Soul Stalker is a bullet heaven roguelike where you assume the role of the steward of ghosts bound to eternal life on earth. Wield 4 to 6 weapons simultaneously to fend off waves of apparitions determined to defeat your spirited friends.

Speedollama (chaosmonger studio, $8.99) - Speedollama is a fast platformer shooter that sets a new benchmark for speed in the genre. Bursting with quirky humor and vibrant pixelated carnage, this game is not for the faint of heart. Are you ready to embrace the chaos and prove your skills?

Stickin’ the Landing (Entalto Studios, 24th Oct, $7.99) - Stickin’ the Landing is a relaxing puzzle game where you use stickers and their gravitational properties to guide a spaceship adrift around outlandish worlds until you reach your destination. Travel through the home’s nooks and crannies and discover everything this marvelous universe has to offer!

Stilt Fella (Pineapple Works, 24th Oct, $12.99) - A highly challenging physics-based arcade game about walking on stilts and overcoming obstacles.

The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication (PQube, 24th Oct, $24.99) - Try to escape with your life in 'The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication', a first-person survival horror adventure set within 'Wen Hua University', renowned in Taiwan for its ghost tales & folklore.

The Cheese Chase: Pizza Madness (Trefl S.A, 24th Oct, $14.99) - Do you love pizza as much as we do? Take on the role of a crazy delivery man and supply city residents with hot pizzas. However, be careful! There are gluttons lurking around the corner who will want to pick up and eat your orders and interrupt your route! Become the supplier of the year!

The Coma 2B: Catacomb (Headup Games, 25th Oct, $14.99) - Youngho has finally escaped the terrifying mirror dimension called “The Coma” and is back at school, enjoying his life. But… something is not quite right… Story Youngho’s second adventure begins.

The Jackbox Survey Scramble (Jackbox Games, 24th Oct, $9.99) - Discover how people across the country think! The Jackbox Survey Scramble is a collection of hilarious survey-based games, using real one-word answers from real people. Really!

The Legend of Santa (Plow, 28th Oct, $4.99) - Christmas is just a few days away. . . and while Santa is out on a trial run in his sleigh, the evil South Pole Troll and his army of Penguins invade the North Pole! On the way back to his workshop, Santa is blasted out of the sky by one of his very own North Pole defense cannons. Now he must find his way back home, defeat the Troll, and save Christmas!

The Rocky Horror Show Video Game (FreakZone Games, 21st Oct, $9.99) - Experience the strange journey of Brad and Janet like never before in this wild and wacky retro platform game adaptation of Richard O'Brien's legendary rock'n'roll musical. Run and jump through Frank-N-Furter's mansion of madness with authentic classic sidescrolling platform gameplay.

The Seed: Unit 7 (eastasiasoft, 18th Oct, $2.99) - The Seed: Unit 7 is a farming and life simulation adventure presented in retro top-down style. Take the role of a man buried by insurmountable debt, charged with working off his burden to humanity by tending a farm inside one of the domes. It’s up to you to clean up Unit 7, plowing fields and planting new crops.

The Smurfs – Dreams (Microids, 24th Oct, $39.99) - Gargamel has devised a new evil scheme to catch the Smurfs! He casted a cunning curse on the sarsaparilla bushes, causing a deep slumber across the Smurfs after they eat the delicious leaves. Embark on a dreamlike quest to awaken all the Smurfs before the evil Gargamel reaches the village! - Read our The Smurfs – Dreams review

The Sun Shines Over Us (SOFT SOURCE, 24th Oct, $24.99) - In The Sun Shines Over Us, a narrative driven visual novel,you play as Mentari, a victim of bullying who just transferred schools and is trying to recover from her traumatic past. Help her make choices through her school life and experience life-changing events that will affect her future. In school, there are many unique students, each with their own different characters and neuroses.

The World of Kungfu: Dragon and Eagle (ChillyRoom, 24th Oct, $17.99) - An old-school Wuxia game with comparable features: strategic character leveling, turn-based combats, and most importantly, a vast array of characters and a gripping, heartfelt story.

Together We Live (KEMCO, 17th Oct, $9.99) - This is a visual novel game without player selections. Story:"Awakening"Kyoya awakens in a dimly lit room. According to the girl who happened to pass by, the world has perished. Reluctant to believe, Kyoya sets off with the girl to search for other living beings,journeying through the ruined world together.

Vengeance Hunters (Nalua Studio, 28th Oct, $19.99) - Welcome to VENGEANCE HUNTERS! ! ! Pick your fighter: The robot, GOLEM. The brawler, CANDY. The mad scientist, LOONY. And adventure from the Last Woods to the desolate Wastelands and to the mean streets of the Megalopolis and beyond!

Voidwrought (Kwalee, 24th Oct, $19.99) - Voidwrought is a 2D action-platformer set in a hand-drawn world of cosmic horrors. Explore the thawing ruins of the First Civilisation and strike down the gods that dwell there. Grow your powers, uncover ancient Artifacts, and expand your shrine amid the wreckage.

WolfFang 空牙2001 SkullFang 空牙外伝 Saturn Tribute Boosted (City Connection, 30th Oct, $29.99) - Data East's sci-fi shooting game 'Fang' series is now available as a 2-in-1 title! Build your own Armored Cavalry and deploy! 'Wolf Fang' As a member of the Rohga Team, the player pilots a robotic weapon known as an 'Armored Cavalry' and heads into battle.

Ys X: Nordics (NIS America, 25th Oct, $59.99) - Embark on a high seas adventure rich with action and exploration in Ys X: Nordics! Experience the perils of Obelia Gulf through the eyes of Adol Christin and his unexpected ally, the pirate Karja Balta, as they help save the people of the gulf from the mysterious immortal monsters known as the Griegr. - Read our Ys X: Nordics review

Zebulon: A Lost Cat (Potico, 27th Oct, $4.99) - It also helps that smelly green food is everywhere to grab! No matter the traps and falls, Zebulon can always get back up, he will learn new tricks and reach higher and deeper places.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!