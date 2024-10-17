The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 17th Oct) - The Mario Party series is back and more jam-packed than ever! With over 110 minigames, seven boards, new online* and offline modes and plenty of customization choices, there’s something for every kind of partygoer. Take the fun online and race across the party board in Koopathlon, a series-first 20-player competition to see who can rack up the highest scores in minigames, or work together to defeat an Impostor Bowser in the eight-player Bowser Kaboom Squad mode. The Super Mario Party Jamboree game is available now. Purchase by March 31, 2025 and get a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership** on us! - Read our Super Mario Party Jamboree review

Just Dance 2025 Edition (Ubisoft, 15th Oct) - The next installment of the beloved Just Dance franchise is back with 40 hot new songs, from family favorites to pop hits including “yes, and?” by Ariana Grande! Review your best dancing moves, challenge your friends and family* and get ready to let loose as you take the party to a whole new level, create special family moments and get moving while having fun. Just Dance 2025 Edition is available now.

Neva (Devolver Digital, $19.99) - From the team behind the critically-acclaimed GRIS comes the emotionally charged action-adventure, Neva. The game chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to the curious young wolf cub Neva following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together, they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it falls into decay around them. Early on, Alba will need to nurture Neva, but as their journey progresses, a larger and more ferocious Neva will step up as the protector of her mother figure. Experience a touching story of mother-child bonds in Neva, available now. - Read our Neva review

Switch eShop - New Releases

Aery – Midnight Hour (EpiXR Games, 17th Oct) - Enjoy your journey as a little bird and enjoy the feeling of flying while exploring a whole world filled with beautiful, and scary little secrets.

Within every area of the world, you must find a certain amount of memory shards to remember the path that leads to your destination and advance with the story. Once you have found all the memory shards you are free to explore the next area.

Alchemist: The Potion Monger (Art Games Studio, 17th Oct) - Take the role of apprentice of the alchemical arts, in a world full of anthropomorphic (described or thought of as having a human form or human attributes ~Merriam-Webster) animals! Choose your character "Race" from a wide array of animal types, with their strengths and weaknesses. And begin your alchemical journey! BREW POTIONS Use various alchemical (and not only. . . - demonic altars, holly waters, time-controlling sands, and more) tools to process the ingredients. Then put them into the cauldron and start brewing! SELL YOUR BREWS Residents of the surrounding town and countryside, have their potion needs, fulfill them and become the wealthiest alchemist alive! USE THEM YOURSELF! During your adventures, you may need healing, immeasurable strength, insanely high jumps, or even the ability to fly, help yourself and drink one of your brews! Every potion can also be thrown to create an environmental effect.

Amelia’s Garden (RedDeer.Games, $2.99) - Turn this empty rooftop into your own green corner in the city. Glue together colorful pots, plant various seeds, and share your harvest with friends in Amelia’s Garden! YOUR GARDEN IN A CITYSCAPE There’s this old stairway in your building that leads to the rooftop. Not knowing what’s up there means that an adventure, however brief, awaits. You climb upstairs and push the handle of the heavy door that stands in your way. On the other side… A big garden space, complete with a little fountain, a table, and benches. This fine view and plenty of broken flower pots are all yours now. With a clean, a bit of glue, and plenty of patience this place can be brought back to life – are you ready to start your own rooftop garden? LITTLE STEPS TOWARD A COLORFUL FUTURE Together with Amelia, you’ll be restoring this old garden to glory! There are 20 broken pots to put together, each with a unique plant.

Arcade Archives MOON SHUTTLE (HAMSTER, $7.99) - "MOON SHUTTLE" is a shooter released by Nichibutsu in 1981. Players can enjoy alternating stages in which they destroy or dodge through groups of meteors to reach the goal, and stages in which they defeat enemies with wave motion cannons. The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Arcade Archives POWER SPIKES (HAMSTER, $7.99) - "POWER SPIKES" is a sports game released by VIDEO SYSTEM in 1991. This is the second instalment of "Super Volleyball", and like the previous game, the controls are simple, but the battles are even more profound with techniques such as timed attacks and feints, as well as new serves added in this game. The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. *This game uses the Japanese ROM for the main part of the game. *The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

Arsene Lupin – Once A Thief (Microids, 17th Oct) - Dive into a captivating journey through this adventure-puzzle game that explores the early life, loves, and crimes of the iconic gentleman thief. Immerse yourself in Maurice Leblanc’s famous tales, playing as both Lupin and his tireless antagonist Detective Ganimard and gaining unique perspectives on legendary stories like “The Arrest of Arsène Lupin” and “Herlock Sholmes Arrives Too Late.”

ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist (WhisperGames, 17th Oct) - Take control of the baker's reclusive daughter to challenge randomly generated dungeons in a roguelike-style gameplay loop. Strengthen your character with various methods of growth. Use all new magic attacks to beat up your enemies and relieve your stress. Every day she followed the same routine, sweeping away out in front of her family's store. The shut-in girl could only gaze with longing toward the work done by the town's heroic Guild. But when the Guild members go missing one day, she has no choice but to throw herself into conflict, chasing after their tracks in order to save her ill little sister. This is the story of an ordinary girl's battle.

Atari Recharged: Volume One (Atari, 10th Oct, $39.99) - Atari's Recharged series modernizes classic titles with power-ups, challenges, local multiplayer, and all new soundtracks by Megan McDuffee. This bundle includes five Recharged titles: - Asteroids: Recharged- Breakout: Recharged- Centipede: Recharged- Black Widow: Recharged- Quantum: Recharged

Atari Recharged: Volume Two (Atari, 10th Oct, $39.99) - Atari's Recharged series modernizes classic titles with power-ups, challenges, local multiplayer, and all new soundtracks by Megan McDuffee. This bundle includes five Recharged titles: - Caverns of Mars: Recharged- Yars: Recharged- Gravitar: Recharged- Missile Command: Recharged- Berzerk: Recharged

Beyond Border (Afil Games, $3.49) - Help Aki the alligator find his way home in Beyond Border! Navigate through four challenging stages – from the mysterious Forest to the spooky Cemetery. Each stage brings new enemies and obstacles, such as sticky slimes and giant spiders, that will test your survival skills. In Beyond Border, you won't be unarmed. Choose from a variety of powerful weapons and turret cards to build an impenetrable defense. Buy your favorite weapons and turrets using coins and jewels collected from defeated monsters. Each turret has unique functionalities, perfect for decimating waves of enemies and protecting Aki. Beyond Border offers an engaging and action-packed gaming experience you won't want to miss. Get ready to face monsters, conquer territories, and help Aki find his way home.

Blazing Strike (Aksys Games, 17th Oct) - Challenge fighters from all dimensions with Blazing Strike! After surviving an apocalyptic event, the remains of human civilization are in disarray. In this dystopian world run by a corrupt and murderous government, a resistance group is ready to stand up for the people. Will they succeed in overthrowing these evil autocrats? Dive into the world of Blazing Strike and join the battle to face the strongest fighters in this post-apocalyptic world as they are destined to clash in a long journey to victory. Classic meets Modern: Blazing Strike’s rush system creates a new way to experience a classic 2D fighting game. Select from 14 unique playable fighters and fight against your friends, the CPU, or play online matches against fighters from around the globe with zero network delay, thanks to rollback netcode. - Read our Blazing Strike review

Blind – The Unseen Truth (Happy Player, 17th Oct) - A journey of urban legends and fantastical adventure. Four years later, the protagonist returns home and reunites with her childhood friend, feeling both annoyed and comforted. During a heavy rainstorm, she encounters a mysterious boy, triggering a series of bizarre events. She joins an organization dedicated to solving strange incidents and embarks on an urban adventure.

Captain Barrel (NEO BYTE FORCE, 15th Oct, $9.95) - Ahoy, stinky pirate! It's time fer action, glory and gold - gold! -GOLD! ! !

Castlevania Collections Bundle (KONAMI, $57.99) - ・Castlevania Dominus Collection ・Castlevania Advance Collection ・Castlevania Anniversary Collection ■Castlevania Dominus Collection In addition to the three action adventure games from the Castlevania series, Haunted Castle Revisited, an redesigned version of the very first Castlevania arcade game, makes its debut! And you can also play it in its original format! Experience the world of Castlevania like never before, with never-before-seen art and handy new features such as rewind, quick saves and much more! Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Haunted Castle Revisited Haunted Castle ■Castlevania Advance Collection Join the fight against Evil in the Castlevania Advance Collection, a compilation of timeless action-exploration masterpieces!

Contra x Castlevania Bundle (KONAMI, $57.99) - ・Contra: Operation Galuga ・Castlevania Dominus Collection ■Contra: Operation Galuga The legendary Contra series returns! This reimagining of the classic run-'n'-gun action game from the ‘80s features new stages, new enemies, new play mechanics, and co-op combat for up to 4 players! ■Castlevania Dominus Collection In addition to the three action adventure games from the Castlevania series, Haunted Castle Revisited, an redesigned version of the very first Castlevania arcade game, makes its debut! And you can also play it in its original format! Experience the world of Castlevania like never before, with never-before-seen art and handy new features such as rewind, quick saves and much more! Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia Haunted Castle Revisited Haunted Castle

Dungeons 4 – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup, 17th Oct) - Build a cozy and comfortable Dungeon to suit your creatures’ needs and rule over them, then send them out into the Overworld to kindly remind the good people living there that the Absolute Evil rules. Gather your Evilness in new and dynamic ways and unleash it upon the lush green forests and plains of the Overworld to turn them over to the dark side. But make sure that your Dungeon is well-secured by traps and defended by your creatures, for those pesky heroes won’t just twiddle their thumbs while you turn their land into the Absolute Evil’s most pleasurable holiday paradise.

EGGCONSOLE UNDEADLINE MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 17th Oct) - This is a vertical-scrolling action shooting game released in Japan by T&E SOFT in 1989. The story is set in the Kingdom of Zidane, where the forces of the underworld have advanced to the castle gates after continuous victories. Three young heroes rise up and embark on a journey to reclaim the "Spirit of Roshufa. " Players can choose and tackle any of the six stages in any order. The objective is to clear all the stages, unlock the final stage, and defeat the final boss. *The main game and gallery screen (*Gallery) are in Japanese version. *Other menu screens and "How to play" screens are in English.

Eternights (Studio Sai, $29.99) - Eternights is a dating action game, blending a love story with adrenaline-driven combat as you make the most out of life during the apocalypse. Scavenge for supplies, explore dungeons... and go on dates! Save the world, and find love along the way.

Fantasy Friends: Dream World (Maximum Entertainment, 22nd Oct) - Come and play with Aurea in Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds, an ultra-cute puzzle and platform game. Enter this wonderful place and make lots of fantastic friends! Unlock new magical creatures: from the magical unicorn to the cute goat, not to mention the funny penguin! Each creature has its own power to help you progress across the Dream Worlds! 6 whimsical worlds to explore in search of great adventures: Candy Garden, Bubble Bay and more! Discover new outfits for Aurea, and customizations for your pets! Cocooning time! After this thrilling journey, time has come for you to take care of your beloved fantasy friends! Pat them, feed them and play with them!

Farmer Survivors (Afil Games, $3.49) - In Farmer Survivors, the excitement of arcade blends with the unpredictability of roguelike games. Each playthrough is unique, with elements of randomness for items and abilities. With each Wave, you will face increasingly stronger and larger quantities of enemies, testing your survival skills to the limit. A standout feature of the game is the auto-aim, which automatically focuses on the nearest enemy. This allows you to concentrate on strategy and movement, as character control is limited to movement and dashing. In Farmer Survivors, at the end of each Wave, you will have the opportunity to choose an item from various options. These items can be essential for your survival, offering bonuses and unique abilities. Every three Waves, you will also have the chance to choose a passive ability, adding more depth to your gameplay style. Get ready to face challenging enemies, some of whom can launch projectiles in your direction.

Fear the Spotlight (Blumhouse Games, 22nd Oct) - Fear the Spotlight is an atmospheric third-person horror adventure with a disturbing mystery to unravel. Sneak into school after hours with Vivian and Amy, survive a séance gone wrong, solve tactile puzzles, and, whatever you do, stay out of the spotlight... Sunnyside High has a dark history. When Vivian enters the deserted corridors for a seance with the rebellious Amy, she suddenly ends up alone, and at the mercy of the monster who wanders the halls. Vivian must avoid its gaze, find her friend, and uncover the disturbing, murderous truth of a decades old tragedy. Fear the Spotlight is a creepy love letter to classic 90s horror experiences with a focus of rich storytelling, puzzle solving, and a tense atmosphere. This is a perfect narrative horror game for those new to the genre.

Find-o’-Lantern (Error300 Games, 10th Oct) - Find-o'-lantern is a simple and addictively easy logic game, inspired by the classic star battle puzzle. Your mission is to place jack-o'-lanterns on a square board, following rules that exercise your mind in problem-solving. With 180 levels ranging in difficulty, Find-o'-lantern offers a perfect blend of simplicity and complexity. Each puzzle requires careful thought and planning as you work to place the lanterns in their correct positions. Its intuitive interface will get you up and running, while increasing difficulty will ensure seasoned puzzle enthusiasts a satisfying challenge.

Football League Cup: Arcade Soccer Simulator (Megame, 17th Oct) -

Assemble the perfect squad of players, choose your favourite team and get ready for exciting football battles. The game offers you the opportunity to fully customise your team: select players, play strategies and adjust tactics based on the strengths of your players. Plan your game to achieve superiority over your opponent and win the trophies that every true football fan dreams of. Prepare your boots, choose your team and go conquer the tournament table! Play with a friend in multiplayer mode, creating team confrontations that will give you unforgettable moments and exciting emotions! Time to score goals and become a champion! GAME FEATURES: • Exciting dynamic gameplay for football lovers; • Realistic graphics and animation of football players; • Multiplayer for two players on one device.

Frogo Deluxe (Zakym, $6.99) - In this crossing road game, players must navigate through various obstacles, collecting coins and special items along the way. The coins collected can be used to purchase new animals, each with more lives, enhancing the gameplay experience. The game is infinite, becoming more challenging as players achieve higher scores. How far can you go?

Fruit Party: Suika Casual Puzzle (Megame, 17th Oct) - The gameplay is very simple and intuitive - you need to use logic and attention to correctly collect the fruits in the jar. When you drop the same fruits next to each other, they combine into a new fruit of a more valuable type, bringing you additional points. Collect fruits of the same color, combine them to get new combinations and increased points. Each successful combination brings you closer to the level goal and adds sweet pleasure to your collection! In each level, you will have to solve various puzzles and tasks, using your intuition and creativity. Remove fruits of the same color, combine them to get new combinations and increased points. Each successful combination brings you closer to the level goal and adds sweet pleasure to your collection! GAME FEATURES • A great workout for the mind and logic; • Many levels with varying difficulty; • Relaxing music;

Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D (DEMENCI Games, 21st Oct) - Step into the shoes of a professional mechanic in Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D, a highly immersive 3D simulation game. Repair a variety of cars and earn money to expand your business. With realistic environments and graphics, this game offers an authentic experience for car enthusiasts and simulation lovers alike.

Hatch Tales: A Heroic Hookshot Adventure (Limited Run Games, 22nd Oct) - Hookshot your way through a unique platforming adventure Embark on an action-packed platforming quest across the mystical lands of Talonreach. Join Hatch, a flightless hawk mountaineer equipped with a powerful hookshot, on a perilous journey to confront the evil Nazar, and save the kingdom from his icy grip. The many tales of Hatch's saga will take him from the comfort of his homeland to the far, untamed edges of the kingdom. Encountering powerful foes and dangerous hazards. Unlocking amazing abilities and experiencing wonders never before dreamed of. Whether these tales end in triumph, or become cautionary, rests on the shoulders of our young hero. An urgent letter from the Queen of Talonreach: Hatch, I write to you in desperate times. The Eight Sacred Artifacts of Talonreach — symbols of hope and guardians of the realm — have been stolen! Buried within the treacherous Frozen Dungeons scattered across the Kingdom, these relics once sealed away a nightmare so great that elders still tremble at the mere whisper of his name. Nazar, the Frozen Wraith, has risen from his induced slumber, ice cracking beneath his cursed steps. With each breath, winter tightens its grip on the land, and his hunger for destruction grows ever more insatiable. His goal is clear: to shroud the world in eternal frost, turning all living things into monuments of frozen despair. Hatch, the Kingdom calls upon you. The Ember Sprites, with their fiery magic, hold the key to unlocking the Frozen Dungeons. With their help, you can reclaim the lost Artifacts and restore the balance that once held Nazar captive. Only when these relics are united will you be able to breach the heart of Nazar’s Frozen Fortress and challenge him in his lair. But haste is of the essence. Already, Nazar’s poison affects the Kingdom, ensnaring villages and souls alike in his icy prisons. The road ahead is fraught with peril — traps, monsters, and dark magic wait to test your resolve at every turn. Yet, the fate of Talonreach rests on your shoulders, and there is no one else who can carry this burden. The light is fading, but hope endures if you rise to the challenge. Will you stand against the encroaching darkness, or allow Nazar’s frost to consume all? The Kingdom’s last breath rests in your hands.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem (Game Mill, 18th Oct) - Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks are ready to GO BIG and perform insane stunts while smashing and bashing through fantastical arenas in a new game that brings your favorite monster trucks to your fingertips! Key Game Features: • Real-world Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks, ready to drive and perform exhilarating stunts. • Thrilling bosses like Crushzilla™ and fan-favorite Stunt Zone by Night arena are all set in thrilling arcade gameplay! • Head-to-Head Multiplayer challenges to see who’s got the best skills and the highest scores in the arena! • 20 fan-favorite Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks, each with additional skins and truly spectacular Signature Moves to perform! • Gripping Single Player Modes: Career, Stunt, Destruction, and Boss Mode. • Infinite replayability to perfect combos and send scores to the moon.

I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector's Edition (Ocean Media, 14th Oct, $9.99) - Explore to adopt and collect diverse wild animals! Enjoy new mini-games, crack engaging puzzles, and gather an array of exotic creatures! - Discover diverse wild animals! - Search stunning hidden object landscapes. - Enjoy 20+ captivating mini-games! - Collect and adopt a menagerie of exotic creatures!

Idle Command: Supply Frontline (DEMENCI, 15th Oct) - Step into the battlefield and take command in Idle Command: Supply Frontline, a strategic idle game where your decisions will determine the fate of your team. Rebuild barricades, supply vital resources, and manage your base to keep your troops fighting strong. In this high-stakes defense game, it’s up to you to deliver medical care, weapons, and food to your soldiers, all while ensuring the seriously wounded make it to the hospital in time. Earn money with every successful provision, then invest in upgrades—equip your troops with better gear, increase your speed and capacity, or recruit helpers to support you. With strategic gameplay and idle mechanics, every decision impacts the outcome of your battles. Can you outsmart the enemy and lead your troops to victory? Join the fight in Idle Command: Supply Frontline and become the ultimate commander!

It Could Happen To You (Ratalaika Games, 18th Oct) - Your peaceful holiday is interrupted when the small village you’re staying in becomes terrorized by strange lights roaming the night and bizarre cattle mutilations. Enigmatic men in black are stalking the villagers, and some have gone missing. You are their only chance to find them. Will you be able to save everyone and learn what is really happening when the sun goes down? Prepare yourself for a mystery that will follow you home. This could happen to you.

Killing Time: Resurrected (Nightdive Studios, 17th Oct) - Welcome To The Conway Estate! Nightdive Studios and Ziggurat Interactive have teamed up to bring back this sophisticated shooter laced with gallows humor and visual violence to bestow mayhem to all! Puzzle solving and strategic thinking are placed at a premium. The visceral violence is complemented by paranormal graphics and a super(natural) storyline. Set in the early 1930s, Killing Time: Resurrected casts you as a student, studying the cryptic world of Egyptology, who finds themselves trapped in the estate of wealthy heiress Tess Conway. A ritual to bestow eternal life conducted by Ms. Conway backfires and her high-society friends vanish without a trace. It’s up to you to find and destroy the mystical Egyptian Water-Clock to undo its curse and face a legion of super(natural) horrors. The remastered edition of Killing Time: Resurrected features toggleable high-resolution character artwork/sprites from the original 3DO and PC versions of the game, upscaled environmental texturing, smoother gameplay, more responsive controls, and expanded control and key-bind settings. Killing Time: Resurrected Key Features: • Immerse Yourself in 4K Resolution, 60 FPS, Anti-Aliasing and Upgraded/New 2D Screens and Menu art. • Face off against enemies from both 3DO and PC for the first time, utilizing weapons that were once exclusive to each version. • Experience and interact with otherworldly apparitions through a collection of over 50 live-action video sequences. These restored specters offer vital clues about the horrific events that once occurred in the cursed Conway mansion. Do you have what it takes to survive and uncover the mystery? • Enjoy a full 360 view, allowing you to look up, down, and all around. The three-dimensional island features both indoor and outdoor areas, brimming with intricate details that capture the essence of the haunting and distinctive 1930s atmosphere. • Explore over 45 killing zones with hundreds of enemies and rooms sprawling across the vast estate. • Discover at your own risk unearthed cut content, including the pool house, shipwreck and a variety of ancient artifacts. • A fright-fest for the true aficionado of first-person corridor mayhem, enjoy continuous gameplay with no load time between areas, and much more!

Kingsgrave (Alawar Premium, 21st Oct) - Arise, mighty monarch, from your prolonged slumber. A dreadful disease has struck the kingdom and taken away people's lives. Your lands have wilted, the rest of the subjects have abandoned their houses, and monsters created by fragments of diseased souls have come in their places, swallowing up all living beings. It is time, king, to awake and unite the fractured lands, vanquish the darkness, and lead your people to prosperity like old times. The fate of your realm depends on you! Restore the Kingdom Unlock new abilities by collecting resources, building houses, and slaying enemies to bring the smallfolk back home. The true power of the king lies in his domains and members – the more you restore, the mightier you become. Banish the Shadows Destroy the plague creatures to save your subjects and clear the lands of rotting monsters to bring life back to the wastelands. Sharpen your combat skills and obtain more powerful equipment to overcome formidable adversaries.

Little Legs (NOSTRA, 17th Oct) - Welcome to the thrilling battles of the Millipedes! Get ready for an exciting adventure in the Arena, where giant Millipedes fight in thrilling battles. You can make your Millipede stronger and faster to outsmart and defeat your opponents. Fight against big and small enemies. Grow your Millipede, choose different skins and dominate the Arenas. Every battle is a chance to show your skills and become the best. Get into the game and have fun!

LYNE (Worm Club, $7.92) - Deceptively simple. Infinitely complex. LYNE is a minimalist puzzle game that will knot your brain as it calms your soul.

Mall Manager (Entity3, 12th Oct, $0.99) - Grow and manage a mall Stock the shelves, run the checkouts, save and expand! Keep the customers happy, use upgrades and employ staff

MetroLand (QUByte Interactive, 17th Oct) - MetroLand is an arcade game where you run and dodge obstacles at full speed trying to get as far as you can. It's an endless runner that follows the heritage of the classics of the genre to deliver a game with endless action and lots of power-ups. In this game you'll experience adventures in the not-too-distant future where you play as rebels fleeing oppressive forces. To do this, you need to do what you know best: run and achieve good scores in each match. - EXPLORE THE CITY: parkour through the streets, glide across rooftops or dive into underground tunnels while helping the runner not to get caught - AN ENDLESS JOURNEY: increase your score with every run. Every step counts! Score enough to unlock new accessories and action-packed areas!

Pharaoh’s Riches (SAT-BOX, 17th Oct) - Knock down coins one after another and obtain the treasures of the gods.Don't miss out when gold rains down! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 family members or friends can join in!

Potionomics: Masterwork Edition (Marvelous (XSEED)) - Experience the magic of capitalism in Potionomics: Masterwork Edition, the fortified version of the enchanting game that alchemizes potion-crafting, business, deck-building, and romance. After the untimely death of her uncle, a penniless witch named Sylvia finds herself the inheritor of a potion shop—and massive debt. Although Sylvia is barely a novice, it’s up to her to build up the business and save herself. Thankfully, she won't have to go it alone. With help from some new friends, Sylvia will hone her negotiation skills, outsell her craftiest competitors, and make her shop THE number-one potion destination in Rafta. It’s all about mastering the finer points of Potionomics!

Recolit (room6, 17th Oct) - Recolit is a pixel art puzzle-adventure game where you search for lights in a town where night never ends. Your spaceship crashes, and you find yourself in a dark town that looks just like any other, but that has something different about it. Its people go about their daily lives as if nothing was off, even though the sky above their heads is always black. This person wants something to drink. This other person wants to play with a pigeon. As you help them with these little, trivial things, you advance toward what really matters. And then, the mysterious girl you met along the way tells you something: "All right. I'll wait for you. "

RetroRealms Arcade (Boss Team Games, 4th Sep) - Enter the RetroRealms™ and take control of iconic horror characters in two separate games filled with over-the-top arcade action! Step into a 16-bit Pixel Art world filled with gory good fun as horror legends Michael Myers and Ash Williams! Slice and shoot your way across multiple levels of terrifying platformer action filled with familiar sights and sounds from the original “Halloween” film and the STARZ television series “Ash vs Evil Dead! ” Test your skill, use your weapons, and confront twisted and fiendish versions of iconic characters in two separate games that can be connected for even more fun. (Each game sold separately. ) Engage in epic, heart-pounding encounters to overcome the ultimate evil in this sprawling adventure filled with over-the-top terror!

Rookie Boxing (Pix Arts, 18th Oct) - Get ready to enter the ring with Rookie Boxing, the most immersive boxing game for console! Play solo or challenge a friend in local multiplayer, or take on the Tournament Mode to fight your way to the top. With stunning visuals and realistic sound, the game recreates the intense atmosphere of a live boxing event. Fluid, lifelike animations and responsive controls make every punch feel real. Whether you’re dodging or landing a knockout, the game captures the raw excitement of boxing at its best.

Simply Cubic (404, 19th Oct) - Draw a path to where you want your cube to go. Take care to draw by anticipating what may happen after simulating the path you have drawn. Remember, your rights to draw a path is limited. Make good use of these rights! • Get the Colored Cubes to Their Places Use the black cube whose route you have determined to reach the colored cubes to the units of their own color and solve the puzzles! • Avoid the Red Lasers The red lasers destroy both the black cube and the other colored cubes when touched. Put obstacles in front of them or walk around them to avoid them! • Get the Purple Lasers to the Targets Get the purple lasers to the targets which they need to reach by reflecting them or pushing the obstacles in front of them. • Different Ways to Solve Puzzles! You can solve every puzzle in different ways as long as you don't exceed the route drawing rights given to you.

SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky (PQube, 23rd Oct) - The celebrated Memories Off series returns. In a modern setting 10 years after the original series, comes a poignant tale of grief, friendship and mystery. Junya Mizumoto, a university student is mourning the loss of his brother from a tragic accident only a year prior, when he encounters a mysterious girl who tells him he should have been the one to die, before disappearing. Carrying the weight of those terrifying words alongside the memories of his brother, Junya finds himself taking on an unexpected project with his childhood friend, Chihaya Hojo. The Hojo manor, a traditional Japanese house, needs renovating and it's Junya’s first big job to undertake. But it is a job he cannot undertake alone.

Speedollama (chaosmonger studio, 21st Oct) - Speedollama is a fast platformer shooter that sets a new benchmark for speed in the genre. Bursting with quirky humor and vibrant pixelated carnage, this game is not for the faint of heart. Are you ready to embrace the chaos and prove your skills? Packed with hilarious splatter elements, fast-paced action, a variety of upgrades and weapons, and loads of humor, Speedollama promises to entertain gamers of all ages. The game's visuals feature pixel art to capture a retro-arcade aesthetic, reminiscent of late 80s and early 90s games. Drawing inspiration from classic titles like Metal Slug and Turrican, as well as modern hits like Broforce, Mercenary Kings, and Pizza Tower, Speedollama delivers a nostalgic yet fresh gaming experience. STORYLINE A wise old llama has enlisted a group of elite mercenaries for an almost impossible mission: to destroy the alpaca army that has waged a brutal war to exterminate the llamas and seize world domination.

Stick Combat – Fighting Platformer (18th Oct) - As a stickman warrior, use your skills and wits to survive attacks, unlock doors, and conquer increasingly difficult levels. Master combat, utilize weapons, and navigate hazards using environmental objects. Embark on an epic adventure through diverse environments and uncover the world's secrets.

StormEdge (HypeTrain Digital‬) - StormEdge is an Action-Roguelite where you have to balance your desire to use powerful skills with the risk of taking damage or putting yourself in a vulnerable position. Experiment and try new things! You will take the role of one of the bravest and most talented mages who is forming StormEdge – a guild whose aim is to stop the elemental storms and save the world.

Super XYX (eastasiasoft) - Super XYX is a vertical scrolling shoot’em up presented in eye-scorchingly fluid pixel art animation. Choose from 6 unique pilots and their signature ships, each with unique shots and bombs, and blast off to face The Black Serpent’s forces head-on! Master 6 stages with screen-filling bosses, customize the experience with various difficulty settings and unlock alternate game modes as you progress!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Outright Games, 18th Oct) - Mutants and humans have been kickin’ it together in New York City. But then, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello discovered several shipments of mutagenic ooze were scattered, contaminating areas of the City. It didn’t seem so bad until they realised new mutants, a.k.a. 'Mewbies', spawned from this mess. Not all these Mewbies are evil, but some have lost their way, and the citizens don't feel safe anymore.

The Case of the Golden Idol: Complete Edition (Playstack, 10th Oct, $29.99) - Discover clues surrounding 12 strange and gruesome deaths and build your own theory. Pick your suspect, deduce the motive, unmask the awful truth. Step into the shoes of an 18th century detective and uncover the mystery behind twelve strange deaths spanning 50 years, all somehow connected. The Spider of Lanka DLC Set in the fictional Kingdom of Lanka, this DLC offers three brand new scenarios that will demand the utmost of your deduction powers to unravel. Encounter characters old and new during your expedition to Lanka. Among these faces hides the Spider of Lanka, puppeteering events to shape the future. Lemurian Vampire DLC Unravel the truth of an ancient civilisation, lost in time through three brand new scenarios, filled with death, deceit, and ancient rituals. Investigate a new cast of characters to discover their motivations and darkest secrets. However, they will not give away their secrets easily. Prepare to push your deductive reasoning to its limit.

The Harmony Chronicles: Chaos Realm Collector’s Edition - For eons, Harmony has maintained order and prosperity across all realms. However, a mysterious decline in her powers culminated in her disappearance, leaving the entire universe teetering on the brink of catastrophe! Initially convinced that this surreal experience can only be a dream, our hero, Mona, resolves to aid in the search for the missing goddess. Venturing through portals, Mona will encounter werewolves, mermaids, dragons, and other fantastical beings on her way to face off against an unseen malevolent menace! With stunning visuals, captivating storytelling, humorous dialogues, and challenging puzzles, The Harmony Chronicles promises endless hours of immersive gameplay.

The Seed: Unit 7 (eastasiasoft, 18th Oct) - The Seed: Unit 7 is a farming and life simulation adventure presented in retro top-down style. Take the role of a man buried by insurmountable debt, charged with working off his burden to humanity by tending a farm inside one of the domes. It’s up to you to clean up Unit 7, plowing fields and planting new crops. Venture outside the dome to go fishing or gather other resources, but don’t forget your protective mask! And always be aware of your energy gauge, or you’ll collapse from exhaustion. Then buy and sell goods at the automated vendor facility to progress. Can you clear your debt and earn your freedom?

Thronefall (Grizzly Games, $12.99) - Saddle the horses! See your kingdom come to life, fight gripping battles to defend it and still be done in time for lunch. With Thronefall we tried to strip a classic strategy game from all unnecessary complexity, combining it with some healthy hack and slay. Build up your base during the day, defend it til your last breath at night. Will you be able to strike the right balance between economy and defence? Do you need more archers, thicker walls or an additional mill? Will you keep the enemies at bay with your longbow or charge your horse right into them? It's going to be a tough night, but nothing beats seeing the sun rise above your little kingdom to live another day.

Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharaoh (Microids, 17th Oct) - Tintin and his faithful companion Snowy are going to experience some extraordinary adventures…After meeting Professor Sarcophagus whilst cruising the Mediterranean Sea, the famous reporter sets out in search of the tomb of the Pharaoh Kih-Oskh. What are the dark secrets hidden in the tomb? From Egypt to India, passing through Arabia, Tintin & Snowy will end up investigating a gigantic drug trafficking network throughout the East.

While We Wait Here (Troglobytes Games, 23rd Oct) - ‘While We Wait Here’ is a kitchen management game with dialogue choices and multiple endings. Run a small diner located near a mountain range, take orders from your customers, cook them good food and serve them refreshments. The equilibrium of an ordinary working day is shattered when news of an impending catastrophe is broadcasted. Now looming over the characters in this game, is the catastrophic threat of the end of the world. At the diner, some of your customers seem to ignore it, blinded by their own problems they play the whole thing down or even refuse to believe it. Others welcome it as punishment for what they have done in their life. As you wait inside the diner, listen to their stories and offer them food for thought. Will you convince your customers to run for shelter, or will they stay at the diner, waiting for the end?

Wildermyth: Console Edition (Auroch Digital, 22nd Oct) - Embark on epic journeys in Wildermyth, a character-driven tactical RPG where your choices shape the destiny of your heroes. Lead a band of unique heroes as they evolve from humble beginnings to legendary warriors in a rich 2D fantasy world. With procedural storytelling, dynamic character development, and strategic combat, Wildermyth offers endless replayability and the opportunity to create your own legendary tales. CHOICES THAT MATTER Your heroes age, grow, and forge relationships shaped by your decisions. Your choices influence their appearance, abilities, and interactions, crafting their destinies amidst stories of sacrifice and humor. Whether embracing the enigmatic wolf god or pursuing romances, every decision leaves a lasting mark. DEEP AND CREATIVE TACTICAL COMBAT Tactical combat emphasises teamwork and careful positioning. Use the scenery to your advantage, as well as mystical infusion that lets you remake the battlefield with explosive magic.

Ynglet (Akupara Games, 17th Oct) - In Ynglet, you jump, dash, slide, bounce and float your way through an abstract, effervescent sky. Melt into the reactive, dynamic soundtrack, while beautiful colors make every moment a visual treat. A Floating Non-platformer In this experimental platforms, we did away with the most basic building block of the genre: The platforms. Move to Groove With a dynamic, reactive, beautifully complicated soundtrack, you'll make a new melody with every move you make. Mesmerizing Movement Learn new ways to wrap your mind around interlocking space, riding down slipstreams, dashing into reflective pads, and resting in safe, secure bubbles. Doodles Come to Life The hand-drawn art style evokes every absent-minded drawing you ever made in the margins of your school notebooks. Fluid Difficulty Quick respawns and granular difficulty means challenge comes in all shapes and sizes-- even the shape and size of an amoeboid squid-thing.

What will you be downloading this week? Super Mario Party Jamboree Just Dance 2025 Edition Neva Aery - Midnight Hour Alchemist: The Potion Monger Amelia's Garden Arcade Archives MOON SHUTTLE Arcade Archives POWER SPIKES Arsene Lupin - Once A Thief ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist Atari Recharged: Volume One Atari Recharged: Volume Two Beyond Border Blazing Strike Blind - The Unseen Truth Captain Barrel Castlevania Collections Bundle Contra x Castlevania Bundle Dungeons 4 - Nintendo Switch Edition EGGCONSOLE Undeadline MSX2 Eternights Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds Farmer Survivors Fear the Spotlight Find-o'-Lantern Football League Cup: Arcade Soccer Simulator Frogo Deluxe Fruit Party: Suika Casual Puzzle Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D Hatch Tales: A Heroic Hookshot Adventure Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector's Edition Idle Command: Supply Frontline It Could Happen to You Killing Time: Resurrected Kingsgrave Little Legs Lyne Mall Manager MetroLand Pharaoh's Riches Potionomics: Masterwork Edition Recolit RetroRealms Arcade Rookie Boxing Simply Cubic SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky Speedollama Stick Combat - Fighting Platformer StormEdge Super XYX Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed The Case of the Golden Idol: Complete Edition The Harmony Chronicles: Chaos Realm Collector's Edition The Seed: Unit 7 Thronefall Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh While We Wait Here Wildermyth: Console Edition Ynglet Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (41 votes) Super Mario Party Jamboree 29 % Just Dance 2025 Edition 0% Neva 17 % Aery - Midnight Hour 0% Alchemist: The Potion Monger 0% Amelia's Garden 0% Arcade Archives MOON SHUTTLE 2 % Arcade Archives POWER SPIKES 2 % Arsene Lupin - Once A Thief 2 % ASTLIBRA Gaiden: The Cave of Phantom Mist 2 % Atari Recharged: Volume One 5 % Atari Recharged: Volume Two 5 % Beyond Border 0% Blazing Strike 5 % Blind - The Unseen Truth 0% Captain Barrel 0% Castlevania Collections Bundle 0% Contra x Castlevania Bundle 0% Dungeons 4 - Nintendo Switch Edition 2 % EGGCONSOLE Undeadline MSX2 0% Eternights 2 % Fantasy Friends: Dream Worlds 0% Farmer Survivors 0% Fear the Spotlight 0% Find-o'-Lantern 0% Football League Cup: Arcade Soccer Simulator 0% Frogo Deluxe 0% Fruit Party: Suika Casual Puzzle 0% Garage Mechanic Simulator 3D 0% Hatch Tales: A Heroic Hookshot Adventure 0% Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem 0% I Love Finding Wild Friends Collector's Edition 0% Idle Command: Supply Frontline 0% It Could Happen to You 0% Killing Time: Resurrected 2 % Kingsgrave 0% Little Legs 0% Lyne 0% Mall Manager 0% MetroLand 0% Pharaoh's Riches 0% Potionomics: Masterwork Edition 0% Recolit 0% RetroRealms Arcade 0% Rookie Boxing 0% Simply Cubic 0% SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky 0% Speedollama 0% Stick Combat - Fighting Platformer 0% StormEdge 0% Super XYX 0% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed 7 % The Case of the Golden Idol: Complete Edition 0% The Harmony Chronicles: Chaos Realm Collector's Edition 0% The Seed: Unit 7 0% Thronefall 0% Tintin Reporter - Cigars of the Pharaoh 5 % While We Wait Here 0% Wildermyth: Console Edition 2 % Ynglet 2 % Nothing for me this week 5 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!