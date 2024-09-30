Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

We are still expecting Dotemu and Leikier Studio's Metal Slug Tactics to land at Switch at some point this Fall (the specific date is TBA). While we wait, we have a new deep-diving video to keep us occupied and show what's what for the upcoming tactical take on the run-and-gun series.

In this new video from publisher Dotemu titled 'A New Angle', we get a closer look at Metal Slug Tactics' gameplay and visuals courtesy of the development team. The video contains several interviews with creatives who have worked on the game, each of whom has a tidbit to share about how the title came to be.

There's Leikir Studio's Creative Director Aurélien Loos talking about how the team managed to squeeze some run-and-gun vibes into the tactical format, Lead Artist Guillaume Breton on seeing the original visuals from a new angle, Developer Loïc Defrance on the game's arcade inspirations and much more. In short, it's a hella interesting watch for those wondering what went into this genre jump.

And for those after more gameplay footage, this brings it by the bucketload. The battles are looking full to the brim with fun strategy and the pixel art is still looking superb.

After getting delayed back in 2022, here's hoping we won't have too long to wait before Metal Slug Tactics trundles our way at some point this season.