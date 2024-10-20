In case you missed the news earlier this week, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai will be airing one last YouTube video for his channel 'Creating Games' early next week.

Now, in another brief update, he's shared a few more details mentioning how it will premiere on 22nd October at 8PM JST (or your regional equivalent) and run for "a bit over 40 minutes".

If you can't catch the premiere of this "special finale" obviously there's no need to worry as it will still be there to watch (and here on Nintendo Life) when it's uploaded to his YouTube channel. Here's his latest update about "the end" of his channel's run in full:

Masahiro Sakurai: "Look forward to the YouTube Premiere special finale of Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games this coming Tuesday, October 22nd at 20:00 Japan time! (11:00 GMT) It'll run a bit over 40 minutes. "It might be a bit difficult for my international viewers to tune in at that time, but everyone is welcome. And for those who can't make it, it'll be available to view afterwards on my channel as well. I hope to see you there!"

Masahiro Sakurai's YouTube channel began life in 2022, has more than 270 video uploads and is close to 600K subscribers - with his Japanese channel surpassing this figure.

You can see his last "regular" video, which was uploaded to his channel earlier this week, in our previous post. He's also uploaded a few other videos since then.