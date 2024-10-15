Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

Masahiro Sakurai has released his final regular YouTube video before a one-off special currently planned for next week.

This one delves into the relationship between a game director and the development team at large. He explains that while a director is technically at the top of the development ladder, they could rather be seen as making requests from beneath the wider team who are doing the hard work.

To conceptualise this a bit better, Sakurai likens it to the relationship between a game publisher and the paying customer. A publisher cannot demand that a customer buys their game, so therefore the customer is one with all of the power.

Ultimately, Sakurai's video is all about showing respect to those whom you work with, regardless of their position or your own. He states that he always endeavours to speak politely to all of his colleagues, but will often write emails in a more informal manner (even to the higer-ups at Nintendo).

Sakurai has stated via social media that the one-off 'finale' to his YouTube series will be broadcast roughly a week after this video. We're excited to see what it might be about; maybe Nintendo will see fit to reveal a new console in the meantime..? We'll see.