Earlier this year on Mario Day, Nintendo announced it was working on a new movie based on the world of Super Mario.

While not much else has been shared about this upcoming film scheduled to arrive in 2026, Toad's movie voice actor Keegan-Michael Key has now made some comments about it during a recent chant with Men's Journal.

He's found it to be "very exciting so far" and says Mario fans can look forward to a movie that's "a little broader in scope" with "very intriguing lore" and one that has some "really fantastic Easter eggs". He continues by noting how the Mario universe is creatively "widened out" in this next movie, with some new folks that are "old favourites" making an appearance including some "really deep cuts" featuring.

When Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed the second movie earlier this year, he mentioned how Nintendo and Illumination were already "thinking about broadening Mario's world further", and promised it would have a "bright and fun story".