As a part of the 2024 MAR10 Day celebrations, Nintendo and Illumination announced that a "new animated film based on the world of the Super Mario Bros. series" is on the way.

Details on Nintendo's next big screen appearance are pretty light for the time being, though there is still plenty to get excited about following the official announcement from Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri.

In the following guide, you can find out everything we know about 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2', including all of the available details on the 'Mario Movie 2' release date, cast, and story.

So hop into the warp pipe and let's see find out what Nintendo and Illumination are cooking up this time.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2' - Everything We Know

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2' will arrive in the US on 3rd April 2026.

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri confirmed that the film will be released on the same date in many other regions, with a few select territories getting the film later "throughout the month of April".

'Mario Movie 2' Story

Miyamoto was typically cryptic in his announcement of the 'Mario Movie 2,' as he stated "We'll let you know once we're at the stage where we're ready to share more" — a phrase we Nintendo fans are used to hearing.

That said, the Mario creator did leave us some hints of what's in store for the next big-screen adventure. Nintendo and Illumination are "broadening Mario's world further," Miyamoto stated, and the team are working on a "bright and fun story".

We'll have to wait for any more details, it seems.

'Mario Movie 2' Cast

The 'Mario Movie 2' cast has not been confirmed at the time of writing, though we would expect many familiar faces to return from the 2023 film.

We'd be very surprised if the 'Mario Movie 2' did not feature the vocal talents of Chris Pratt's Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy's Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key's Toad, Charlie Day's Luigi, Jack Black's Bowser, and Seth Rogan's Donkey Kong, presumably alongside some new characters who are yet to grace the big screen.

We'd stress, though, that the film is not currently billed as a straight sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie and is instead simply "based on the world of the Super Mario Bros. series". With this in mind, there's every chance that the main cast of Pratt, Taylor-Joy, and Black could be sidelined for some other characters to take the spotlight.

'Mario Movie 2' Director

The Super Mario Bros. Movie directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic will be returning for the 'Mario Movie 2'.

Aside from Mario's previous cinematic appearance, Horvath and Jelenic previously helmed 2018's Teen Titans GO! to the Movies.

'Mario Movie 2' Writer

Nintendo and Illumination have not yet officially revealed the writer for the 'Mario Movie 2'.

In the film's announcement, Illumination's Chris Meledandri stated that many of the previous movie's creatives would be returning this time around, with directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic working on "storyboarding scenes and developing set designs".

It is yet to be confirmed whether the writer of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Matthew Fogel, will return this time around.

'Mario Movie 2' Producers

The 'Mario Movie 2' will once again be co-produced by Nintendo and Illumination.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a 'Mario Movie 2' trailer?

At the time of writing, there is no trailer for the 'Mario Movie 2'.

The first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released on 6th October 2022, roughly six months before the film's release in April 2023. Going by that logic, we might expect the 'Mario Movie 2' to land its first trailer in October 2025, though there is no guarantee.

When will the 'Mario Movie 2' be on streaming?



There is currently no official word on when the 'Mario Movie 2' will be on streaming.

It took roughly four months for The Super Mario Bros. Movie to make its streaming debut when it arrived on Peacock in the US on 3rd August 2023 and then on Netflix on 3rd December. Things took a little longer in the UK, with the film not arriving on streaming until 25th December 2023.

Judging by this logic, there is every chance that the 'Mario Movie 2' will first appear on streaming services around August 2026, though, again, that's just speculation for the time being.

Will Yoshi be in the 'Mario Movie 2'?

We don't know whether Yoshi will be in the 'Mario Movie 2' just yet, though based on the first movie's post-credits scene, we'd say that it's pretty likely that Mario's trusty sidekick will make an appearance in the sequel.

Let's just hope that he's not voiced, eh?

Will Wario and Waluigi be in the 'Mario Movie 2'?

This one is less certain. There's no indication of whether Wario and Waluigi will appear in the 'Mario Movie 2,' though they would seem like likely candidates for a cameo if Nintendo and Illumination do decide to widen the net of featured Mario characters.

Is the 'Mario Movie 2' linked to the Legend of Zelda movie?

As far as we know, no, the 'Mario Movie 2' is not linked to the Legend of Zelda movie.

Nintendo announced that it is officially working on a live-action Zelda movie in November 2023. The film is set to be directed by Wes Ball and produced by Avi Arad with Nintendo joining hands with Sony Pictures Entertainment (of all companies) to co-finance the adaptation.

Given the Zelda film's live-action medium and absence of input from Illumination, we're assuming that it will not be linked to the 'Mario Movie 2'. Then again, cinematic universes are all the rage at the moment and we have certainly seen more forcibly crow-barred tie-ins in the past. Nothing's off the cards, we suppose.