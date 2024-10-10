Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

Nintendo has released a brand-new overview trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership, showcasing a wonderful evolution of both visuals and mechanics since the last iteration in 2018 for the 3DS.

We've already gone hands-on with the upcoming game, which is scheduled to launch on 7th November 2024, so be sure to check that out if you're after a more comprehensive breakdown of what to expect. If you're sensitive to exposing yourself to too much information, mind, this overview trailer should serve you well.

We get a good look at the new land of Concordia, along with a glimpse at its many intriguing reisdents. Combat mechanics get their time in the spotlight too, and it looks like a wonderful upgrade from what you might be used to from the franchise on handheld systems.

Honestly, we're absolutely enamoured with the visuals for this one. It's got that distinctive 'Mario & Luigi' look, but significantly upgraded for the Switch. We frankly can't wait to dive into the final product.