Nintendo has released a brand-new overview trailer for Mario & Luigi: Brothership, showcasing a wonderful evolution of both visuals and mechanics since the last iteration in 2018 for the 3DS.

We've already gone hands-on with the upcoming game, which is scheduled to launch on 7th November 2024, so be sure to check that out if you're after a more comprehensive breakdown of what to expect. If you're sensitive to exposing yourself to too much information, mind, this overview trailer should serve you well.

YouTube Video
Watch on YouTube

We get a good look at the new land of Concordia, along with a glimpse at its many intriguing reisdents. Combat mechanics get their time in the spotlight too, and it looks like a wonderful upgrade from what you might be used to from the franchise on handheld systems.

Honestly, we're absolutely enamoured with the visuals for this one. It's got that distinctive 'Mario & Luigi' look, but significantly upgraded for the Switch. We frankly can't wait to dive into the final product.

Are you looking forward to Brothership on the Switch? What are your thoughts on this latest trailer? Let us know with a comment.

