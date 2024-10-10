Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is right around the corner and we are excited. We've been lucky enough to go hands-on with the latest entry in the wacky RPG series and we came away with 15 minutes of crisp new gameplay footage for you to see the Bros. back in action.

The above clips are taken from an early section of the game, showcasing two different islands that Mario & Luigi set out to save in the hopes of reuniting the fractured nation of Concordia. You'll see a decent amount of overworld exploring, some of the turn-based battles with the iconic Bro-specific button inputs and a peppering of the dry humour that we so loved in the series' GBA and DS titles.

It's also a chance to get a closer look at the new art style, which sees the plumbing pair in higher detail than we've seen in the RPG series to date. Gosh, this one sure has felt like a long time coming, huh?

If the above gameplay footage has whet your appetite and you want to find out what we thought of our time with Brothership, you can read our full hands-on preview below (spoiler: we love what we've seen so far).