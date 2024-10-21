One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the reveal of Mario & Luigi: Brothership for the Switch was which team(s) was actually handling the development now that AlphaDream is no longer around.

Well, as we approach the game's release on 7th November 2024, it looks like we now have a reasonably sound idea of who the development team is (at least, without firm confirmation from Nintendo itself). As posted by Nintendeal on social media, Brothership is seemingly the result of a collaboration between Nintendo and Acquire.

CONFIRMED: Mario & Luigi Brothership was co-developed by Acquire (Octopath Traveler, Tenchu, Way of the Samurai) pic.twitter.com/MNZvtqdcPE October 21, 2024

Acquire is, as you may know by now, a Japanese studio perhaps most famous for its work on the Tenchu and Way of the Samurai franchises, but is more recently known for its collaboration with Square Enix on the Octopath Traveler games for Switch.

Beyond this, however, Acquire is an exceptionally prolific developer and has joined forces with a number of high profile publishers while also self-publishing several of its own projects. The Octopath games in particular have been well received and stand as two of the best JRPGs on the Nintendo Switch.

Time will tell if Brothership can stand alongside the very best entries in the Mario & Luigi franchise, but if our preview is anything to go by, it's sounding like a pretty awesome experience so far.