Mario & Luigi: Brothership is just a couple of weeks away at the time of writing, launching on the Nintendo Switch on 7th November 2024. However, it looks like retail copies of the game have already been shipped out, with many on social media posting images of the box and cartridge.

As such, we now have a pretty solid indication that this is another Unreal Engine effort from the development team thanks to a post from Nintendeal. This follows previous Unreal titles such as Princess Peach: Showtime!, Pikmin 4, and Yoshi's Crafted World.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership made with Unreal Engine — Nintendeal (@nintendeal.com) 2024-10-21T02:16:14.322Z

Now, it's worth considering that this hasn't been officially confirmed by Nintendo, and nor are we privy to the actual development team behind the new game. AlphaDream, the team behind the entire franchise up to this point, went bankrupt following the launch of Mario & Luigi: Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey on the 3DS.

With retail copies now out in the wild, we should also note that spoilers for the game may start cropping up on the ol' interwebs, so be careful if you're looking to go into this on as blind as possible. This release marks the first home console entry for the Mario & Luigi franchise, with the rest launching on GBA, DS, and 3DS.