Here we go, folks. It's time for the latest look at the Japanese charts (courtesy of Famitsu) and, surprising no one, Nintendo's latest is out in front again.

Yes, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has taken the win for the second week in a row, snatching up an additional 48,208 sales (not a touch on last week's 200,000, but still enough to stay in pole position). Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream debuts at second and third, with the Switch release proving the more popular of the two, while another Japan-exclusive visual novel Honey Vibes sneaks in at ninth.

Elsewhere, all the usual Switch subjects fill out the top ten, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft performing well (as always). EA Sports FC 25 brings up the rear, taking a bit of a dive from last week's fourth place to end up in tenth.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (30th Sep - 6th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch 48,208 248,329 2

Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Switch 13,838 NEW 3 Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream PS5 9,645 NEW 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 7,576 6,019,200 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 6,053 7,926,358 6 Minecraft Switch 5,654 3,647,809 7 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 5,553 1,438,792 8 Ring Fit Advanture Switch 4,677 3,642,844 9 Honey Vibes Switch 4,668 NEW 10 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 4,602 17,934

After a Switch Lite surge last week coinciding with the release of the special edition Zelda console, normality has been restored to the Japanese hardware chart as the OLED takes it place at the top spot with another 38,451 sales. Throw in the Lite and OG models and Nintendo has shifted an impressive 63,807 Switch units — not bad for an old timer, eh?

In fact, as of this week, the combined total sales of all three SKUs in Japan has now surpassed 34 million (34,006,489, to be precise). Now that's wild.

Meanwhile, Japan's PS5 price hike continues to play havoc with sales and the less said about Xbox, the better.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (30th Sep - 6th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 38,451 7,975,492 2 Switch Lite 19,331

6,117,991

3

PlayStation 5

10,246

5,213,067

4

Switch 6,025 19,913,006

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 2,305

857,626

6

Xbox Series S

261

319,539

7

Xbox Series X

94 307,551

8

PlayStation 4

47 7,928,555



< Previous charts

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.