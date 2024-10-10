Here we go, folks. It's time for the latest look at the Japanese charts (courtesy of Famitsu) and, surprising no one, Nintendo's latest is out in front again.
Yes, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has taken the win for the second week in a row, snatching up an additional 48,208 sales (not a touch on last week's 200,000, but still enough to stay in pole position). Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream debuts at second and third, with the Switch release proving the more popular of the two, while another Japan-exclusive visual novel Honey Vibes sneaks in at ninth.
Elsewhere, all the usual Switch subjects fill out the top ten, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Minecraft performing well (as always). EA Sports FC 25 brings up the rear, taking a bit of a dive from last week's fourth place to end up in tenth.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
After a Switch Lite surge last week coinciding with the release of the special edition Zelda console, normality has been restored to the Japanese hardware chart as the OLED takes it place at the top spot with another 38,451 sales. Throw in the Lite and OG models and Nintendo has shifted an impressive 63,807 Switch units — not bad for an old timer, eh?
In fact, as of this week, the combined total sales of all three SKUs in Japan has now surpassed 34 million (34,006,489, to be precise). Now that's wild.
Meanwhile, Japan's PS5 price hike continues to play havoc with sales and the less said about Xbox, the better.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (30th Sep - 6th Oct)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|38,451
|7,975,492
|2
|Switch Lite
|19,331
|6,117,991
|3
|PlayStation 5
|10,246
|5,213,067
|4
|
Switch
|
6,025
|19,913,006
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|2,305
|857,626
|6
|Xbox Series S
|261
|319,539
|7
|Xbox Series X
|94
|307,551
|8
|PlayStation 4
|
47
|7,928,555
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 17
Had to look up Honey Vibes and yep, it's an Otome game.
Girl gets isekai'd to a tropical setting surrounded by pretty boys with fox ears.
I read these articles solely to confirm that Nintendo is still the best.... I don't know why I ever even doubt lol!
@erigen Why am I not surprised... smh
Wow, over 9000 people actually bought a PS5 game this week. Way to go, PS5! You got this!
As for Switch, it's sold 1 unit for every 4 people in the country.
Well, not bad for the PS5 sales in this week. 😊
Back to more than 10K PS5 machines have been shipped.
This game is way too addicted. Every time I have some time off, I go get the OLED.
A brilliant adventure game, a brilliant Zelda. I haven't even finished yet, and it's already one of the best 2D Zeldas for me, only behind A Link to the Past.
Microsoft may aswell stop shipping consoles to japan at this point.
@UltimateOtaku91 And Sony will have to think about it seriously too, once the Switch 2 comes out...
I'm not the biggest fan of Zelda games, but i must say Echoes of Wisdom i think is my favourite and am really enjoying it. Maybe the freedom to think like in BotW/TotK but smaller scope (I dont have that much time for games) so more managable
@the_beaver But they've sold 6 million which is still worth it, and will be the only place for Japanese devs to put "high end" games onto for the Japanese players.
But, it could happen over the next couple of generations, especially if Sony keep releasing overpriced hardware and don't introduce a new handheld. And even more quickly if the Switch 2 can play games like Dragons Dogma 2, FF7 ReBirth, Metaphor Re Fantazio and Monster Hunter Wilds.
Wow, ever since that PS5 price increase in Japan, that console and its games have dropped off a cliff over there.
Sad to see Astro Bot gone from the top 10.
PS5 sales are NOT good and antimatter shouldn’t be allowed to keep posting “PS5 sales are good” week after week after week.
Switch sales ARE good, crazy after all these years.
I'm surprised Zelda is not selling better. I know it's mostly a Western-focused franchise but I thought it would be well over half a million in Japan at least.
Markets are tough right now though. I wonder if people are saving up for next gen too.
Well you gave it your best shot Astro Bot, thanks for the all Nintendo things you did for PlayStation. It was a little fun while it last.
Love to see Echoes of Wisdom still on top!
Also happy to see Fractured Daydream immediately behind it and selling more on Switch - in fact, apart from the PS5 version of that there are exclusively Switch games on the Japanese charts this week (which is great apart from it also meaning that Astro Bot has left the top 10, that's a bummer) along with Switch itself still selling incredibly well as usual!
@HammerGalladeBro Tbh Sony hardly ever market the little guy. If it was a Nintendo mascot, Astro Bot would had been a big deal. At this point it looks like Sony is throwing everything and anything hoping for a hit or miss with little fanfare. They really need to work on their marketing aspect and also find ways to lower cost on hardware. A lot of my folks who wanted to play Astro Bot can't cause they can't afford to get the PS5 and those who would had wanted to play Astro Bot never got the memo cause they heard literally jack nothing about it.
I just completed EOW, it is a fun game but falls short for me in length of game. LTTP and LBW are far more enjoyable and my personal favourites. Unlike these two, I wish EOW had doubled up on overworld and underworld areas, as opposed to rifts combining the both, therefore halving the game.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...