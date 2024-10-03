New Zelda weeeeeek!

Yes, a new Zelda game is out and, rather predictably, Echoes of Wisdom has topped the Japanese charts with a total of 200,121 units sold. It's a comfortable win for Nintendo and we suspect the game will retain its position for another few weeks at least with those kind of launch stats.

Otherwise, this week is almost exclusively made up of new releases. EA Sports FC 25 has performed admirably, with the Switch version beating PS5 and PS4, while The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki gives PlayStation another minor boost, coming in at number 2 for PS5 and 3 for PS4.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (23rd - 29th Sep) Total Unit Sales 1 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch 200,121 NEW 2

The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki PS5 29,554 NEW 3 The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki PS4 17,838 NEW 4 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 13,332 NEW 5 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 13,265 NEW 6 Astro Bot PS5 6,381 34,902 7 EA Sports FC 25 PS4 6,379 NEW 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 6,030 6,011,624 9 Moeyo! Otome Doushi: Kayuu Koigatari Switch 5,396 NEW 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 5,383 7,920,305

Hardware this week is another indication of the firm grip that a new Zelda release has on the nation: the Switch Lite has actually surpassed the OLED Model to claim the top spot, netting a total of 34,924 sales. The OLED isn't too far off though, and with the OG Switch taken into account, Nintendo has shifted a total of 74,351 consoles.

Meanwhile, PlayStation and Xbox are still hanging on, but honestly, neither platform is performing particularly well at the moment. Especially Xbox. Jeesh...

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.