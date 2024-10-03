New Zelda weeeeeek!
Yes, a new Zelda game is out and, rather predictably, Echoes of Wisdom has topped the Japanese charts with a total of 200,121 units sold. It's a comfortable win for Nintendo and we suspect the game will retain its position for another few weeks at least with those kind of launch stats.
Otherwise, this week is almost exclusively made up of new releases. EA Sports FC 25 has performed admirably, with the Switch version beating PS5 and PS4, while The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki gives PlayStation another minor boost, coming in at number 2 for PS5 and 3 for PS4.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Hardware this week is another indication of the firm grip that a new Zelda release has on the nation: the Switch Lite has actually surpassed the OLED Model to claim the top spot, netting a total of 34,924 sales. The OLED isn't too far off though, and with the OG Switch taken into account, Nintendo has shifted a total of 74,351 consoles.
Meanwhile, PlayStation and Xbox are still hanging on, but honestly, neither platform is performing particularly well at the moment. Especially Xbox. Jeesh...
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (23rd - 29th Sep)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch Lite
|34,924
|6,098,660
|2
|Switch OLED
|34,464
|7,937,041
|3
|PlayStation 5
|8,978
|5,202,821
|4
|
Switch
|
4,963
|19,906,981
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|1,821
|855,321
|6
|Xbox Series S
|370
|319,278
|7
|Xbox Series X
|187
|307,457
|8
|PlayStation 4
|
31
|7,928,508