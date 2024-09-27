The latest boxed charts data from Japan is now available courtesy of Famitsu, and once again, we can see that the Switch is still comfortably dominating in the region both with hardware and software sales. Astro Bot is the only representative from Sony's PS5 platform.
Frankly, it's mad that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps selling so well. More than 7 years after its Switch debut with mere months (weeks..?!) to go until we learn more about the Switch successor, the arcade racer has now surpassed a mind-boggling 6 million units sold in the region. Worldwide, of course, the latest data confirms that the game is now sitting well above 60 million units sold.
That said, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is slowly creeping towards that tasty 8 million milestone...
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Looking at hardware for the week, the numbers for the Switch are slightly up from the previous data, while PS5 numbers are (surprise, surprise) slightly down. Sony's price hike for its platform clearly hasn't gone down too well, and it'll be interesting to see what the sales figures are like as we get closer to the end of the year and the eventual release of the 'Switch 2'.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Sep)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|35,044
|7,902,577
|2
|Switch Lite
|12,514
|6,063,736
|3
|PlayStation 5
|7,186
|5,193,843
|4
|
Switch
|
4,797
|19,902,018
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|1,571
|853,500
|6
|Xbox Series S
|311
|318,908
|7
|Xbox Series X
|288
|307,270
|8
|PlayStation 4
|
37
|7,928,477
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source famitsu.com]
I actually wish they’d make some games with MK8’s art style. I love the different environments, the characters, buildings etc.
Pretty much what happens when you put one of your best couch multiplayer games on a console that can support couch multiplayer out the box.
@Kienda doesn't it more or less use the artstyle of modern 3D Mario games? True to its title at that.
Crazy that Mario Kart hit 6M and Animal Crossing is inching towards 8M in Japan alone. A lot of games don't even hit those numbers worldwide and on multiple platforms.
And less than 10k combined for PS5, yikes. Not at all surprising though.
PS5 sales are absolutely rubbish.
@KryptoniteKrunch And that's only retail. They're much higher with digital.
Huh, didn't know Japan was getting a Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 rerelease, interesting and happy for it that it's on top!
Anyway, love to see 8 Deluxe in second and with those sales surpassing 6 million units in Japan alone physically, Astro Bot in third so still selling if slowly (at least physically, I bet that for PlayStation there are even more digital sales than for Switch), the usual Switch suspects in the rest of the top 10 and of course Switch itself still selling like crazy!
Poor PS5 sales, that's for sure, less than 9k both models combined for both sku's, ouch....
Congratulations on the milestone! And good news for fans of splitscreen multiplayer experiences.
Congratulations to Mario Kart 8! Of all the evergreen titles that still linger in the top 10 this and Animal Crossing are my favorites.
Also great to see Pokémon SV in the top 10! Especially after all the Pokémon haters showed up last week. Just goes to show how little Nintendo's general audience cares about the keyboard warriors.
@KryptoniteKrunch It is also crazy that seven of the Switch titles are over a million, and six of them are over three million! Mad.
Those Xbox numbers are abysmal 😬
And Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold more copies than Sony has Sold PS5's.
@FirstEmperor Yes, yes, we've all known for a while now that Nintendo fans will turn a blind eye toward anything they do out of a depraved love for a company that hates them. Nothing new to see there.
I guess Japan didn't buy into the PS5 price hike. Sales continuing to be low.
Shame for Astro Bot that genuinely deserves more. I expect Echoes of Wisdom to beat it's sales to date on launch numbers alone.
@ThatGuyWho wait?! Nintendo hates me? Please explain
@ThatGuyWho It brings me great joy to see the haters' call for a boycott of Pokémon completely fall on deaf ears! Comments like this are merely the icing on the cake.
Also, there is no "we." Regardless of what you think you "know" about Nintendo's depraved fans, you speak only for yourself.
I hope PS5 sales will getting better. 😟
@Anti-Matter not so sure for this gen. Sony and Microsoft are on a different path and they have gradually stepped away from the Japanese market.
I think they both have a big problem now. Their USPs have always been focused on the most powerful console in the market. They are now starting to rub toes with low end gaming PCs which is adding additional competition as they catch up and IMO, with Game pass and a number of Sony's IP available on PC, PC is better value for money with a small additional investment upfront.
Nintendo is the only console maker managing the sweet spot between consoles and PCs. Yes a gaming PC can do a lot more but Nintendo's hardware is a lot cheaper with a tonne of exclusive IP. PS5 pro, not much cheaper than a gaming PC and not many exclusives.
Are the PS5 sales so bad in Japan because people have the PS4 and don’t see the need to upgrade?
How are PS5 sales in America and Europe compared to the PS4?
Just imagine if Sony made more games like Astro Bot where they care more about fun and gameplay over graphics and performance. They would have more hits for the Japanese crowd had they done more of that. Instead they chase trends like live service ganes, hero shooters, expensive cinematic games, and forcing DEI drama to their audience. It looks like they would had a difficult time winning back all those Concord money they lost.
@Johnny44 Quite surprised the other week that I can still buy a new PS4 on Sony's UK store and in high streets shops like Argos.
I don't think the generational leap between PS4 and 5 has been big. Think back to previous gens where we had jumps from SD to HD and then to 4k. Don't get me wrong, things have moved on but PS4 capability is still more than adequate and with most games cross gen, the upgrade appeal isnt huge this gen. Add in cost of living, CV delays and shortages etc etc.
@Anti-Matter
It’s their own fault! They didn’t have hardly Jack squat for compelling, exclusive software for YEARS—instead pretty much sharing a library of games with the PS4–and it doesn’t help that they actually RAISED the price!
They can’t survive off of name alone. They need games that actually move units. That’s something that Nintendo has nailed, this generation.
@BanjoPickles
I mean i don't play AAA games on my PS5 machine.
I only play 3rd party kids games with a few rated Teen games on my PS5.
@ThatGuyWho
I mean, I do agree to some extent and I do wish Nintendo would back off a bit more.. But I still think Sony cares far less about their fans than Nintendo does.
Microsoft I still can't get a reading on. They're a weird bunch
