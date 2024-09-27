The latest boxed charts data from Japan is now available courtesy of Famitsu, and once again, we can see that the Switch is still comfortably dominating in the region both with hardware and software sales. Astro Bot is the only representative from Sony's PS5 platform.

Frankly, it's mad that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps selling so well. More than 7 years after its Switch debut with mere months (weeks..?!) to go until we learn more about the Switch successor, the arcade racer has now surpassed a mind-boggling 6 million units sold in the region. Worldwide, of course, the latest data confirms that the game is now sitting well above 60 million units sold.

That said, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is slowly creeping towards that tasty 8 million milestone...

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Sep) Total Unit Sales 1 Kamaitachi no Yoru x3 Switch 23,051 NEW 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 7,811 6,005,594 3 Astro Bot PS5 6,967 28,521 4 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 6,258 1,428,479 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 6,203 7,914,922 6 Minecraft Switch 5,960 3,637,144 7 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Switch 4,430 292,389 8 Ring Fit Adventure Switch 4,156 3,631,813 9 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 3,949 5,587,522 10 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch 3,758

5,415,264



Looking at hardware for the week, the numbers for the Switch are slightly up from the previous data, while PS5 numbers are (surprise, surprise) slightly down. Sony's price hike for its platform clearly hasn't gone down too well, and it'll be interesting to see what the sales figures are like as we get closer to the end of the year and the eventual release of the 'Switch 2'.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (16th - 22nd Sep)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch OLED

35,044

7,902,577

2

Switch Lite

12,514

6,063,736

3

PlayStation 5

7,186

5,193,843

4

Switch 4,797 19,902,018

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 1,571

853,500

6

Xbox Series S

311

318,908

7

Xbox Series X

288

307,270

8

PlayStation 4

37 7,928,477





