Valley Peaks, an intriguing first-person platformer from publisher Those Awesome Guys, has been put on indefinite hold on Nintendo Switch.

Originally revealed for the console via an Indie World showcase back in April of this year, the publisher has now confirmed that although it is looking into options to release the game on Switch, financial difficulties throughout 2024 has forced it to change course.

We are saddened to deliver this news about Valley Peaks. Thank you to the community and everyone who has visited the Valley. We will continue to support Valley Peaks on Steam as we seek other options🐸💚 pic.twitter.com/1JY2RrptUF October 16, 2024

The game itself is described as a "cosy climbing adventure" in which you effectively haul yourself up mountains in an adorably miniature open world. Developed by two-person team Tub Club, the game is available now on Steam and was earmarked for launch on Switch sometime in 2025.

We'll be keeping an eye on how this situation develops over the coming months, but for now, if you were looking forward to checking this out on Switch, then you'll need to hang fire for now.