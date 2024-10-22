Those who have partaken in a Time Warp or two may not have assumed that The Rocky Horror Show was begging for the pixel platformer treatment. But it's happened, it's on the eShop, and it looks... not bad?
Developed by FreakZone Games, the fittingly titled The Rocky Horror Show Video Game is now available to download for £7.99 / $9.99 (there's even a 10% discount on it at the moment), promising retro platforming thrills with a simple pixel art style. It may not be the way we're used to seeing Brad Majors and Janet Weiss' run-in with Frank-N-Furter, but it certainly has this Rocky fan shivering with antici... pation.
With infinite retries and chiptune renditions of the musical's iconic soundtrack, there's room for this to be an interesting way to do the Time Warp again, even if it is more likely to appeal to fans of the cult classic than anyone out for a new platformer.
You'll find a rundown of the game's features and a couple of screenshots below:
I WOULD LIKE, IF I MAY, TO TAKE YOU ON A STRANGE JOURNEY
Experience the strange journey of Brad and Janet like never before in this wild and wacky retro platform game adaptation of Richard O'Brien's legendary rock'n'roll musical.
IT'S JUST A JUMP TO THE LEFT
Run and jump through Frank-N-Furter's mansion of madness with authentic classic sidescrolling platform gameplay.
MADNESS TAKES ITS TOLL
Take on the mansion's tricks and traps in challenging classic platforming action, and with infinite retries, you'll never see a "game over" screen... good for relieving your tension, but it may drive you insane!
LET ME PLAY YOU A SOUND
Dance along with 8-bit chiptune renditions of Rocky Horror's legendary songs.
The Rocky Horror Show Video Game is now available on the Switch eShop, with its 10% discount sticking around until 27th October.
Much cheaper than I expected, I leapt on this like Frank-N-Furter on Bread... I mean Brad. Thanks for the heads up!
Let’s browse the eshop again….
Certainly didn't see this coming, but if it really is an overall not bad if not straight up good platformer like it seems to be then I'll eventually get it for sure!
I REMEMBER…. Doing the pipe warp..
Love the film and hmm, might have to bend for this one as definately will not be getting a physical.
I hope they got permission from Richard O'Brien
“ chiptune renditions of the musical's iconic soundtrack”
This is really all I needed to know. I just hope it’s every song 🤞
@Mario_maniac please let us know what you think. I just got the Halloween and evil dead games so I want to double check the quality of Rocky before jumping in to more platformers. Lol.
Just the chiptunes alone are worth it. Seen a lot of especially young queer people talking about how this film’s aged and sure, it has in a lot of areas but oh boy did it open a lot of doors for people in a very different time. And the songs are great!
I’ve been waiting with great antici…………….
pation.🫦😆
Is this even an official licensed game? The movie was called the rocky horror picture show
