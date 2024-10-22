Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

Those who have partaken in a Time Warp or two may not have assumed that The Rocky Horror Show was begging for the pixel platformer treatment. But it's happened, it's on the eShop, and it looks... not bad?

Developed by FreakZone Games, the fittingly titled The Rocky Horror Show Video Game is now available to download for £7.99 / $9.99 (there's even a 10% discount on it at the moment), promising retro platforming thrills with a simple pixel art style. It may not be the way we're used to seeing Brad Majors and Janet Weiss' run-in with Frank-N-Furter, but it certainly has this Rocky fan shivering with antici... pation.

With infinite retries and chiptune renditions of the musical's iconic soundtrack, there's room for this to be an interesting way to do the Time Warp again, even if it is more likely to appeal to fans of the cult classic than anyone out for a new platformer.

You'll find a rundown of the game's features and a couple of screenshots below:

I WOULD LIKE, IF I MAY, TO TAKE YOU ON A STRANGE JOURNEY

Experience the strange journey of Brad and Janet like never before in this wild and wacky retro platform game adaptation of Richard O'Brien's legendary rock'n'roll musical. IT'S JUST A JUMP TO THE LEFT

Run and jump through Frank-N-Furter's mansion of madness with authentic classic sidescrolling platform gameplay. MADNESS TAKES ITS TOLL

Take on the mansion's tricks and traps in challenging classic platforming action, and with infinite retries, you'll never see a "game over" screen... good for relieving your tension, but it may drive you insane! LET ME PLAY YOU A SOUND

Dance along with 8-bit chiptune renditions of Rocky Horror's legendary songs.

The Rocky Horror Show Video Game is now available on the Switch eShop, with its 10% discount sticking around until 27th October.

Will you be picking this one up? Let us know in the comments.