Given Shigeru Miyamoto's towering influence over the video game industry, it's a wonder there haven't been specific games made starring or featuring the legendary creator.

And because we're nice, we just want to make sure that you don't do a double-take when clocking an upcoming title on the Switch eShop. Simply titled Miyamoto, this iOS port has nothing to do with Super Mario's creator, and is instead described as a 'Japanese-themed card game' (thanks, Nintenderos).

It's launching on the eShop on 7th November 2024 and was developed and published by Hideki Hanida. Gameplay from the iOS version showcases an experience in which you utilise cards from your deck upon a board to outwit and defeat your opponent.

It looks kind of neat and we like the aesthetics with this one, although we're not expecting an especially meaty experience given its £3.39 price tag. Still, we're happy to be surprised!

"MIYAMOTO is a beautifully styled Japanese-themed card game. Build your deck with cards earned after each battle, and strategically place unique pieces to claim victory."

What are your thoughts on this upcoming 'Miyamoto' game? Do you think it looks promising? Let us know with a comment.