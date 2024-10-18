Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

The new Dragon Ball Daima anime series launched last week and as part of this, there's some new themed content on the way to multiple Bandai Namco games.

First up, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be receiving some new DLC, officially titled 'Daima: Adventure Through the Demon Realm' with part one "coming soon".





Next up, Goku's (Mini) version from the Dragon Ball Daima universe will be joining the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 'Future Saga Chapter 2' DLC. There will also be a free trial period for a limited time:

"Goku (Mini) from Dragon Ball DAIMA will be joining the fight in the #DBXV2 FUTURE SAGA Chapter 2 DLC! A free trial campaign for Goku (Mini) will be held for a limited period. Grab the Power Pole and go on a rampage!"





Bandai Namco is also offering Dragon Ball Daima content (and eventually additional DLC fighters) in its new game Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC last week).

Here's a summary of the new anime series Daima (via Crunchyroll) which features original work, story and character designs from Akira Toriyama, who passed away earlier this year:

"Goku and company were living peaceful lives when they suddenly turned small due to a conspiracy! When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the "Demon Realm", a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them."

Episode one of Dragon Ball Daima is now available on streaming services like Crunchyroll and can be watched with subtitles. Last month, Bandai Namco also rolled out a balance patch for Dragon Ball FighterZ.