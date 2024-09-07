Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

Although Bandai Namco is busy preparing for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's release in October, this week there's actually been a new balance adjustment patch rolled out for its 2018 title Dragon Ball FighterZ. Yes, despite ending major content updates for the game some time ago, it's still making changes behind the scenes.

This update, which bumps FighterZ up to Patch 1.38, is available now on multiple platforms - with the Nintendo Switch version to be "released soon". Bandai will provide another update when the release date is confirmed for the hybrid platform. You can view the full 21-page patch note document via Bandai Namco's website.





This update includes adjustments to system mechanics and multiple characters within the game from Goku to Android 21 (Lab Coat). You can learn more about Dragon Ball FighterZ in our review here on Nintendo Life: