Following the release of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 'Future Saga Chapter 1' earlier this year, Bandai Namco has now released a teaser trailer for Chapter 2.

This is the second of four DLC chapters and is "coming soon" to the Switch and multiple other platforms.

"Fu's plan moves on to the next stage in the second chapter of the #DBXV2 FUTURE SAGA DLC, coming soon!"





