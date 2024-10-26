Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Following its release last month, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed has reportedly received a new update in the form of a small patch.

This apparently bumps the game up to Version 1.0.2 and comes loaded with the following fixes and improvements - addressing graphical issues and more. Here's the official rundown, courtesy of THQ Nordic (via Perfectly-Nintendo):

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – Ver. 1.0.2 (October 24th)

Various graphical fixes and improvements

Various audio fixes and improvements

Fixed various quest progression issues from occurring

Spelling and localisation fixes and improvements

If you haven't tried out Epic Mickey: Rebrushed just yet, there's a demo you can download from the Switch eShop. In our review here on Nintendo Life, we said the new lick of paint on this game worked wonders, awarding it eight out of ten stars.