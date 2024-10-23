If you're keen to know what's around the corner for Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll want to tune into Gameloft's Showcase Stream next week.

This one is set to stream live on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Facebook on 29th October at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 10am PT and promises to reveal "what awaits you in the Valley's next chapter + beyond". Ooh, the mystery!

What's more, the showcase announcement was accompanied by a message telling us to keep an eye on the Disney Dreamlight Valley social accounts over the coming days for a taste of what'll be appearing in the stream.





Since it left its early access phase late last year, the Valley has welcomed characters from just about every Disney big hitter out there — most recently, The Princess and the Frog's Tiana joined the life sim as part of a free update. With the paid expansion pass 'A Rift in Time' wrapping up in August, it'll be interesting to see what Gameloft has in store as the game prepares to enter its second year of full availability.

Since it left its early access phase late last year, the Valley has welcomed characters from just about every Disney big hitter out there — most recently, The Princess and the Frog's Tiana joined the life sim as part of a free update. With the paid expansion pass 'A Rift in Time' wrapping up in August, it'll be interesting to see what Gameloft has in store as the game prepares to enter its second year of full availability.