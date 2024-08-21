After being announced earlier this week, Gameloft has today released the latest free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, welcoming The Princess and the Frog's Tiana into the slice-of-life action.

The 'Dapper Delights' update adds new content for those with the base game and those with the expansion pass, so whichever version you play, there are some fresh features to check out.

On the paid expansion pass side of things, the latest update wraps up the 'A Rift in Time' storyline with the introduction of 'Act III - Treasures of Time'. There are new Friendship Quests and items available as Jafar makes his way to the Valley, plus a new Jafar figurine in the Scramblecoin board game.

Outside the expansion pass, there's still much to look forward to. Tiana's introduction is the headline change here and there's a new restaurant and stall to help bring a touch of New Orleans to the Valley. There's also a fresh Star Path, new furniture, clothes and items and a generous helping of bug fixes.

Here are the full patch notes from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley blog:

Disney Dreamlight Valley 'Dapper Delights' (21st Aug 2024)

NEW CONTENT (AVAILABLE TO ALL PLAYERS*):

- A new character! Revel in the magic of cooking as you welcome Tiana from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog to the Valley, alongside new Friendship Quests and unique new items.

- A new restaurant! Tiana’s Palace is open for business, providing villagers a new spot to grab a meal with friends.

- A new stall! Visit Tiana’s Meal Stall to purchase delicious meals, rotating daily.

- A new Star Path – also named Dapper Delights! – makes a statement with a new Dream Style for Donald Duck and clothing, hairstyles, makeup, and furniture, inspired by the Roaring Twenties.

- A new Signature Bundle in the Premium Shop! Ariel's Royal Bundle offers a wide range of customization items inspired by Disney’s The Little Mermaid, including a Dream Style for Ariel, a House Style inspired by Prince Eric’s village, and clothing items and furniture that exudes opulence.

- Weekly rotations to look forward to! Keep an eye out for new optional items in the Premium Shop (alongside some returning favorites), as well as new, weekly DreamSnaps challenges and rewards.

- New shipment alert! Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a new batch of goods for sale, including new clothes!

- A new type of furniture! Keep an eye out for future furniture that allows you to interact with it to gather random villagers for a photo op.

- If you previously purchased the Nefarious Tool Set or Skeletal Tool Set from the Premium Shop, you will receive a complimentary, matching Royal Hourglass skin for these sets. These Royal Hourglass styles will be included as part of these two tool sets, moving forward.

* Please note: Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not include seasonal Star Paths or the Premium Shop.

NEW CONTENT (EXPANSION PASS OWNERS):

- Return to Ancient’s Landing for Act III – “Treasures of Time” – which is the final act of Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time!

- Jafar makes his way from Eternity Isle to the Valley, opening the door to new Friendship Quests and new unique items!

- Bring a touch of unpredictability to Scramblecoin with the new Jafar figurine, which changes its movement with each turn it spends on the board.

IMPROVEMENTS (AVAILABLE TO ALL PLAYERS):

EDIT MODE, FURNITURE & WARDROBE:

- Added a search filter to the Furniture and Wardrobe menus.

- Added the ability to mark items as “Favorites” or “Hidden” in the Furniture and Wardrobe menus, adding these items to relevant new categories and surfacing favorite items to the top of these menus.

- Added the ability to save custom outfit presets, making it easy to switch between full outfits.

- Added a “new item” tag to items in the Wardrobe and Furniture menus.

- Added new sorting options to the Wardrobe and Furniture menus.

- Added the ability to remove all furniture from a room at once, resetting a room.

PHOTO MODE:

- Added 2 new full body Avatar poses to Photo Mode.

ACTIVITIES:

- Added a toggle to the Settings menu that replaces fishing and timebending button presses with a “hold button” prompt.

- Added a toggle to the cooking menu that turns off the “results” screen and animation while cooking, speeding up the cooking process.

REMY’S SPECIAL DELIVERIES:

- Increased the base number of Wrought Iron rewarded for requests to 6, while increasing the max reward to 15.

- Reduced the amount of Wrought Iron required to craft certain tables and chairs.

- Increased the amount of Wrought Iron rewarded for completing Stitch’s big order.

- Reduced the number of pies needed for the pie-eating contest.

- If you’ve unlocked Remy’s Special Deliveries, keep an eye out for a message in your mailbox from Remy, detailing the above changes and gift you some Wrought Iron for your troubles. This will be available until mid-September.

- Adjusted the “Wrought Iron -> Iron Ingot” crafting recipe to appear only after the completion of the first Remy’s Special Deliveries quest to limit confusion.

PREMIUM SHOP:

- Implemented various UI improvements.

OTHER:

- Belle’s character model has been reworked to better capture the magic of her character!

- Cross-platform play is now supported on PlayStation consoles.

- Continued optimizations to reduce crash rates on all platforms.

- Reduced loading times on player profiles, with a particularly pronounced effect on Valleys that have a high number of placed objects.

- Adjusted the schedules of critters in the Valley to provide more accessible windows for finding some of the rarer animal companions.

- Adjusted villager schedules to allow players to visit their favorite characters any time of day. During periods when villagers would have been previously inaccessible, they will now be found taking it easy at home.

- Adjusted the default sprint button on gamepad to Left Bumper to allow for more comfortable use of the game camera. We are investigating further improvements to gamepad user experience for a future update, so please stay tuned!

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES:

- “Village Project: Timeless Treasures” quest: Fixed an issue in which the Timebending Table would be missing from the player’s inventory.

- “What's Left Behind” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to pick up the Orb of Remembrance.

- “Diamond in the Rough” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to pick up the Jewel of Time.

- “My Kingdom for a Scroll” quest: Fixed an issue in which Scrooge McDuck’s chest would not spawn.

- “A Deal with Ursula” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to place the fourth crystal on its pedestal.

- “A Restaurant Makeover” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to enter Chez Remy during this quest.

- “The Sundial” quest: Fixed an issue in which the required gears would not register as found.

- “The Sundial” quest: Fixed an issue in which players on Apple Arcade platforms were unable to catch the sun core item if they had no gamepad connected.

- “An Alarming Development” quest: Fixed an issue in which players on Apple Arcade platforms were unable to catch the alarm clocks if they had no gamepad connected.

- “The Tower” quest: Fixed an issue in which removing the final Swirling Sand would not be properly registered.

- “Does Not Compute” quest: Fixed an issue in which the required beach area would be inaccessible.

- “Flying Metal Nuisance” quest: Fixed an issue in which sandstones could block the player from progressing in this quest.

- “Trouble in Paradise” quest: Fixed an issue in which flowerpots could block the way into Daisy Duck’s house.

- Fixed instances in which a small portion of game progress could roll back after a crash.

- Fixed an issue in which a visual bug would show an incorrect Moonstone value until the player rebooted the game.

- Fixed an issue which would occasionally cause Vanellope to appear as invisible.

- Fixed an issue in which doors would occasionally disappear when placed in the player’s house.

- Fixed an issue in which the player would be unable to glide while the energy bar is yellow.

- Fixed an issue in which some players did not receive Gold Edition or expansion pass rewards in their in-game mailbox.

- Fixed an issue in which some macOS users would encounter online services errors.

- Fixed an issue which caused coffee tables to be difficult to grab in Edit Mode.

- Fixed an issue in which multiple different versions of the Oswaldian Trolley Tracks had the same name.

- Fixed an issue in which it was unclear what tasks needed to be completed to satisfy daily challenges in The Boutique.

- Fixed an issue in which a bookshelf could become stuck if placed in front of the interior door of the Avatar’s house.

- Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to pick up books dropped from their inventories.

- Fixed an issue in which some memory orbs could become unreachable under the sink in Remy’s house.

- Fixed an issue in which the Miracle Fishing Bait buff would last for longer than intended.

- Fixed an issue in which placed popcorn buckets would occasionally disappear.

- Fixed an issue where some clothing would not resize to character's Avatar.

- Fixed an issue in which the "remove the small night thorns" duty would not progress.

- Various additional bug fixes relating to audio, visual, localization, gamepad control, and user interface issues, in addition to stability improvements.