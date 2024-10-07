With the holiday season fast approaching, we're delighted to be able to offer a very welcome discount on Nintendo Switch eShop credit, Switch Online subscriptions and more at our very own store, helping you to buy the perfect gift for a loved one – or yourself – in time for Christmas.

Below, you can pick up discounted vouchers for eShop credit and Switch Online subscriptions that you can either use yourself, or gift to a friend. Just use code PRIME5 at checkout on any of the products below to activate the discount (and yes, we're absolutely jumping on this week's Amazon Prime Day bandwagon).

By purchasing from our code store, you'll also be supporting the work we do here at Nintendo Life, so thank you ever so much in advance. Happy shopping!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo Switch eShop Credit

Want some free money? Pick up a discounted voucher below to save money on eShop credit, which can then be used to purchase any game – or indeed, anything at all – on the Nintendo Switch digital store.

These vouchers simply top up your Switch eShop account with credit, so you can even use this discounted credit on games that are currently on sale, saving even more in the process.

US

Canada

UK

Europe

Nintendo Switch Online Subscriptions

If you're wanting to jump into the wonders of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, or simply grab a top-up at a discounted rate in time for your renewal, these vouchers are for you.

Canada

UK

Europe

Nintendo Switch Games

For those of you visiting us from Europe, you'll also find even more digital products on our store including games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros Wonder, Pikmin 4, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and more, as well as DLC packs. (Don't fret US friends – remember you can use the eShop credit vouchers above to buy any game you like!).

The code PRIME5 works on every single product on the store, so feel free to browse all of our offerings from your country using the link below:

All of these discounts will remain live on our code store until this Friday, 11th October.

If you do decide to treat yourself to any of these discounts, we hope you enjoy and thank you for supporting the site.