Digital Eclipse has revealed the full roster of games for its upcoming compilation, Tetris Forever. Following The Making of Karateka and Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, this will be the third entry in the studio's 'Gold Master Series' of games, which aim to provide full access to classic titles alongside historical documentation around their conception and development.

There will be 14 games included in Tetris Forever, including several which have never before been released outside of Japan. Titles are mostly from the Famicom, Super Famicom, and Game Boy, but there are also a couple from the Apple II computer and the Electronika 60.

In addition, Digital Eclipse has development a new experienced called Tetris Warp which, as demonstrated in the debut trailer, will let players warp through a variety of eras from Tetris history, effectively changing the visuals and mechanics in real time. This announcement has also confirmed that new titles may be added to the compilation at or shortly after its launch later this year.

Here's a look at all 14 titles included in Tetris Forever:

- Tetris, released by Pajitnov in 1984 on the Electronika 60

- Tetris (48K Version) released by Spectrum Holobyte in 1988 on the Apple II

- Tetris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1988 on the Famicon

- Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicon

- Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1990 on the Famicon

- Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the NES

- Hatris, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1991 on the Game Boy

- Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Game Boy

- Super Bombliss DX, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1998 on the Game Boy

- Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1992 on the Super Famicon

- Tetris Battle Gaiden, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicon

- Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss Genteiban, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1993 on the Super Famicon

- Super Tetris 3, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1994 on the Super Famicon

- Super Bombliss, released by Bullet-Proof Software in 1995 on the Super Famicon

There's no word on a firm release date for Tetris Forever yet, but it's still on track to release before the end of 2024. We'll be sure to let you know as soon as Digital Eclipse provides confirmation.