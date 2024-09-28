If you need more Tetris in your life, Arika has announced it's signed a license agreement for a new Tetris game. It's been confirmed it will be a new entry in the developer's 'The Grand Master' series and is arriving at some point in 2025.

According to a translation of Arika's official PR, the new title is based on the concept of "Tetris that makes you better at Tetris" (thanks, Gematsu).

"New Tetris will implement new ideas based on the concept of 'Tetris that makes [you] good at Tetris' and is scheduled to be released during the fiscal year 2024. Please stay tuned for further details."

No platforms have been announced just yet and more details will be shared in the future.

The official Tetris account on social media goes into a bit more detail, explaining how this game will help train you to become the "ultimate Tetris pro". It also narrows the release window to next year mentioning how it's "coming in 2025".





Are you ready to become a Grand Master? #TetrisTurns40 #NewGameAlert… pic.twitter.com/ozirOHevkB 📢Big news! Tetris is teaming up with @arika_co_jp on a new addition to Tetris: The Grand Master series, coming in 2025! This game is designed to help train you into the ultimate Tetris pro.Are you ready to become a Grand Master? #Tetris September 27, 2024

This isn't the only Tetris-related news that's been in the headlines recently. Last month, Digital Eclipse announced Tetris Forever - a new collection featuring 15 classic games.

Nintendo will also be adding the original Tetris to its Switch Online NES library at some point in Winter 2024.