Nintendo is going all-out on marketing for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ahead of its launch later this month on 26th September 2024.

The new Overview Trailer, posted earlier today, doesn't show off anything we haven't really seen before, but it's a nice amalgamation of footage from previous trailers and commercials. It goes through what you can expect from the game's plot, mechanics, world, and more. It looks wonderful and, honestly, we simply can't wait for the 26th.

That said, it seems some folks online are a bit perturbed by the trailer's release. Many are seemingly under the impression that Nintendo is on the brink of revealing the Switch successor, so the release of the Echoes of Wisdom trailer likely means that we're in for a longer wait. If you ask us, we're not convinced Nintendo will want to distract from the Zelda hype at the moment.

So yes, let's just bask in the warm glow of an upcoming Zelda launch, for now. We recently went hands-on with Echoes of Wisdom and came away feeling, as you might guess, pretty happy with how the game seems to have turned out. We'll have our full thoughts closer to release.