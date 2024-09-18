Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Mario & Luigi: Brothership has this week received a new trailer focused on "enjoying the action in Concordia".

It's brief, but if you haven't been keeping up with the updates, it's another great look at what exactly you can expect from the battle mechanics in this latest entry. It also follows on from a separate video, welcoming fans to the new location.

Here's a bit about the story in this latest outing via Nintendo's website:

"The brothers return for a brand-new adventure on the high seas! Set sail with Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and journey through the vast world of Concordia. Launch out of Shipshape’s cannon to visit, explore, and quest your way through islands that range from tropical rainforests to bustling cities. Meet new friends along the way, like Connie and Snoutlet (definitely not a pig), and encounter familiar faces from the Mushroom Kingdom like Peach and Bowser, who may help—or hinder—you on your journey!"

This game will be arriving exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 7th November 2024. Pre-orders have already gone live as well, with certain goodies up for grabs in select regions.