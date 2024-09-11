Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

Following a hugely successful launch on Steam back in 2020, indie developer Spiderling Studios has brought the physics-based medieval vehicle-builder Besiege to Switch. What's more, it's available right now.

This is a game that will see you building deadly devices to take on whichever army is unlucky enough to stand in your way. What you build is entirely your call, with over 70 different blocks at your disposal and enough inspiration out there to keep you going for a while (just take a look at the above trailer).

Since its Steam launch, Besiege has pulled in over 43,000 reviews, the majority of which are 'Overwhelmingly Positive'. The Switch version comes equipped with full touchscreen support for more precise building, a 55-level single-player campaign and room to share your builds online.

You'll find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from publisher Ultimate Games below.

- Single-player Campaign with 55 Levels

- 3 Sandbox Environments

- 70+ Weapons, Blocks, Devices & Mechanisms to build machines

- A suite of Advanced Building Tools

- A “Workshop” to download other player’s machines or upload your own to share

- Touch controls for interactive building and destruction

Besiege is now available on the Switch eShop for £19.99 / $19.99.

Have you tried Besiege out on PC? Will you be picking it up on Switch? Build your thoughts in the comments below.