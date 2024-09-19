Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
After a pretty lengthy delay, we finally have a look at the latest UK charts, and it's not a great top 10 for the Switch. In fact, only one Nintendo title has made it into the upper echelons this time, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (surprise, surprise) nabbing eighth place.

Elsewhere, the other platforms dominate. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 claims the top spot in its debut week, pushing last week's champ, Astro Bot, down into fourth. Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring round out the podium, while newbies Funko Fusion (set to come to Switch in November) and the much-delayed Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown claim the final top 10 spots.

Our money's on Zelda mixing things up next week, but it's hardly the most Nintendo-dominant chart we've seen. Hey, at least EA Sports FC 24 finally dipped from the top 10...

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

3

 2

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 38%, PS5 32%, PS4 26%, Xbox One 2%

4

 3

Elden Ring

1

 4

Astro Bot

2

5

Star Wars Outlaws

7

6

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

5

7

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

8

 8

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

NEW

 9

Funko Fusion

NEW

 10

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

6

 11 EA Sports FC 24 Switch 43%, PS5 24%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 14%

10

 12

Minecraft

11

 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

26

 14

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

 PC 67%, PS4 32%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 0%

13

 15 Grand Theft Auto V

14

 16 WWE 2K24

12

 17

NBA 2K25

 PS5 86%, Xbox Series 8%, Switch 3%, PS4 2%

23

 18

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

15

 19

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16

 20

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

17

 21

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

36

 22

Batman: Arkham Knight

20

 23

Nintendo Switch Sports

-

 24

Red Dead Redemption 2

25

 25

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

28

 26 Mortal Kombat X

22

 27

Bluey: The Videogame

 Switch 88%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 3%, PS5 2%

35

 28

Cyberpunk 2077

30

 29 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox One 0%

31

 30

Wreckfest

 PS5 97%, Switch 2%, PS4 1%

-

 31 Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

-

 32 Dark Souls Trilogy

32

 33

Mafia Trilogy

19

 34
 Mad Max

39

 35
 Pokémon Violet

-

 36
 Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition

38

 37

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 38

Tales of Symphonia: Remastered

 Switch 78%, PS4 16%, Xbox Series 6%

24

 39
 Batman Arkham Collection

-

 40
 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for Zelda? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

