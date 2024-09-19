After a pretty lengthy delay, we finally have a look at the latest UK charts, and it's not a great top 10 for the Switch. In fact, only one Nintendo title has made it into the upper echelons this time, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (surprise, surprise) nabbing eighth place.

Elsewhere, the other platforms dominate. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 claims the top spot in its debut week, pushing last week's champ, Astro Bot, down into fourth. Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring round out the podium, while newbies Funko Fusion (set to come to Switch in November) and the much-delayed Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown claim the final top 10 spots.

Our money's on Zelda mixing things up next week, but it's hardly the most Nintendo-dominant chart we've seen. Hey, at least EA Sports FC 24 finally dipped from the top 10...

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 3 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 38%, PS5 32%, PS4 26%, Xbox One 2% 4 3 Elden Ring 1 4 Astro Bot 2 5 Star Wars Outlaws 7 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 5 7 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 8 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NEW 9 Funko Fusion NEW 10 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown 6 11 EA Sports FC 24 Switch 43%, PS5 24%, PS4 18%, Xbox Series 14% 10 12 Minecraft

11 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 26 14 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 67%, PS4 32%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 0% 13 15 Grand Theft Auto V 14 16 WWE 2K24 12 17 NBA 2K25 PS5 86%, Xbox Series 8%, Switch 3%, PS4 2% 23 18 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 15 19 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 16 20 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

17 21 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 36 22 Batman: Arkham Knight

20 23 Nintendo Switch Sports - 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 25 25 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 28 26 Mortal Kombat X

22 27 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 88%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 3%, PS5 2% 35 28 Cyberpunk 2077

30 29 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox One 0% 31 30 Wreckfest PS5 97%, Switch 2%, PS4 1% - 31 Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

- 32 Dark Souls Trilogy

32 33 Mafia Trilogy

19 34

Mad Max

39 35

Pokémon Violet

- 36

Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition

38 37

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 38

Tales of Symphonia: Remastered Switch 78%, PS4 16%, Xbox Series 6% 24 39

Batman Arkham Collection

- 40

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle



[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for Zelda? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

