Star Wars Outlaws / Emio
Image: Nintendo Life

We're almost back to normal with the UK Charts following a few delays recently, and this week marks the debut of Ubisoft's divisive Star Wars Outlaws, which managed to beat the competition and claim the top spot.

By comparison, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club hasn't made much of an impact upon its debut, settling in at number 22 behind the likes of Mad Max and Bluey: The Videogame. Were we expecting it to storm to the top given its niche appeal..? No, of course not. This is about what we had anticipated from the game's initial performance.

Elsewhere, Hogwarts Legacy has climbed back up the charts to nab the silver medal this week, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still chilling out in the top 10, despite a slight drop from number 2 to number 6.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1

Star Wars Outlaws

11

 2

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 43%, PS5 25%, PS$4 23%, Xbox 6%

-

 3

Elden Ring

-

 4

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

1

5

EA Sports FC 24

 Switch 33%, PS4 30%, PS5 27%, Xbox 9%

2

6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3

7

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

10

 8

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

9

 9

Minecraft

22

 10

DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos

 PS4 40%, PS5 35%, Switch 23%, Xbox 2%

6

 11 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition

12

 12

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9

 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

PC 62%, PS4 36%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0%

-

 14

Visions of Mana

 PS5 82%, Xbox 13%, PS4 6%

13

 15 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

20

 16 WWE 2K24

15

 17

Nintendo Switch Sports

16

 18

Grand Theft Auto V

21

 19

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 20

Blue: The Videogame

 Switch 80%, PS5 10%, PS4 8%, Xbox 2%

-

 21

Mad Max

NEW

 22

Emio: The Smiling Man Famicom Detective Club

19

 23

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

23

 24

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

34

 25

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

-

 26 Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

30

 27

Gran Turismo 7

25

 28 God of War Ragnarok

-

 29 Cyberpunk 2077

24

 30

Hitman: World of Assassination

-

 31 Batman: Arkham Knight

-

 32 Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

32

 33

Wreckfest

 PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%

6

 34
 Mafia Trilogy

29

 35
 Sonic Superstars

37

 36
 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 98%, PS4 2%, Xbox 0%

-

 37

Batman Arkham Collection

36

 38

Pokémon Violet

33

 39
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

35

 40
 Mario Party Superstars

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for a busy autumn/fall season? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.