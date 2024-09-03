We're almost back to normal with the UK Charts following a few delays recently, and this week marks the debut of Ubisoft's divisive Star Wars Outlaws, which managed to beat the competition and claim the top spot.

By comparison, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club hasn't made much of an impact upon its debut, settling in at number 22 behind the likes of Mad Max and Bluey: The Videogame. Were we expecting it to storm to the top given its niche appeal..? No, of course not. This is about what we had anticipated from the game's initial performance.

Elsewhere, Hogwarts Legacy has climbed back up the charts to nab the silver medal this week, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still chilling out in the top 10, despite a slight drop from number 2 to number 6.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Star Wars Outlaws 11 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 43%, PS5 25%, PS$4 23%, Xbox 6% - 3 Elden Ring - 4 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 1 5 EA Sports FC 24 Switch 33%, PS4 30%, PS5 27%, Xbox 9% 2 6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 7 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 10 8 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

9 9 Minecraft 22 10 DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos PS4 40%, PS5 35%, Switch 23%, Xbox 2% 6 11 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition 12 12 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 62%, PS4 36%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0% - 14 Visions of Mana PS5 82%, Xbox 13%, PS4 6% 13 15 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 20 16 WWE 2K24 15 17 Nintendo Switch Sports 16 18 Grand Theft Auto V 21 19 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 20 Blue: The Videogame Switch 80%, PS5 10%, PS4 8%, Xbox 2% - 21 Mad Max NEW 22 Emio: The Smiling Man Famicom Detective Club

19 23 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 23 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 34 25 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered - 26 Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

30 27 Gran Turismo 7

25 28 God of War Ragnarok

- 29 Cyberpunk 2077

24 30 Hitman: World of Assassination

- 31 Batman: Arkham Knight

- 32 Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

32 33 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0% 6 34

Mafia Trilogy

29 35

Sonic Superstars

37 36

Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 98%, PS4 2%, Xbox 0% - 37

Batman Arkham Collection

36 38

Pokémon Violet

33 39

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

35 40

Mario Party Superstars



