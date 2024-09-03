We're almost back to normal with the UK Charts following a few delays recently, and this week marks the debut of Ubisoft's divisive Star Wars Outlaws, which managed to beat the competition and claim the top spot.
By comparison, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club hasn't made much of an impact upon its debut, settling in at number 22 behind the likes of Mad Max and Bluey: The Videogame. Were we expecting it to storm to the top given its niche appeal..? No, of course not. This is about what we had anticipated from the game's initial performance.
Elsewhere, Hogwarts Legacy has climbed back up the charts to nab the silver medal this week, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still chilling out in the top 10, despite a slight drop from number 2 to number 6.
Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|
11
|2
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 43%, PS5 25%, PS$4 23%, Xbox 6%
|
-
|3
|
Elden Ring
|
-
|4
|
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
1
|
5
|
EA Sports FC 24
|Switch 33%, PS4 30%, PS5 27%, Xbox 9%
|
2
|
6
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
3
|
7
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
10
|8
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
9
|9
|
Minecraft
|
22
|10
|
DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
|PS4 40%, PS5 35%, Switch 23%, Xbox 2%
|
6
|11
|Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|
12
|12
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
9
|13
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
PC 62%, PS4 36%, Xbox 2%, Switch 0%
|
-
|14
|
Visions of Mana
|PS5 82%, Xbox 13%, PS4 6%
|
13
|15
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
20
|16
|WWE 2K24
|
15
|17
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
16
|18
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
21
|19
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|20
|
Blue: The Videogame
|Switch 80%, PS5 10%, PS4 8%, Xbox 2%
|
-
|21
|
Mad Max
|
NEW
|22
|
Emio: The Smiling Man Famicom Detective Club
|
19
|23
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
23
|24
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
34
|25
|
The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
-
|26
|Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor
|
30
|27
|
Gran Turismo 7
|
25
|28
|God of War Ragnarok
|
-
|29
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
24
|30
|
Hitman: World of Assassination
|
-
|31
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|
-
|32
|Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
|
32
|33
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 0%
|
6
|34
|Mafia Trilogy
|
29
|35
|Sonic Superstars
|
37
|36
|Transformers Battlegrounds
|Switch 98%, PS4 2%, Xbox 0%
|
-
|37
|
Batman Arkham Collection
|
36
|38
|
Pokémon Violet
|
33
|39
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
35
|40
|Mario Party Superstars
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for a busy autumn/fall season? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Switch users just LOVE Bluey. Hey, I do too. 👀
Considering the retail price for Emio, I think if it sells 500K in total then it is counted as a success. I'm guessing it had 2-3 years of development time, there not that many devs actively working on it.
Was hoping Emio would pip star wars in sales, but star wars is multi platform so has an unfair advantage
Was a waste of a release slot, let's be honest.
Yeah, unfortunate but unsurprising for Emio, especially considering it's the UK Charts - fingers crossed it will sell better in Japan at least!
Wow, almost no Nintendo games in the top 40!
I remember saying it when Apollo Justice Trilogy charted in Japan a couple months back and I'll say it again: a visual novel/adventure game like Emio cracking the charts in the first place is still insanely impressive given how niche the genre is to the general gaming space. Hopefully the positive reviews/word-of-mouth will help it crack the 500k barrier in time 👻
@Pigeon Do you perhaps need to go to Specsavers? 9 of the top 40 are Switch-exclusive Nintendo developed / published titles.
Isn’t this list physical only? I have the impression that the physical distribution of Emio hasn’t been very widespread, it seems to be unavailable in various stores, including Nintendo’s. It must be selling more digitally (unlike, say, Bluey, which is typical mall fodder).
@Uncle_Franklin Sorry, but I don't get this kind of mentality at all: if Emio hadn't come out there would've simply been no Nintendo game in August and Sakamoto-san would've most likely worked on a Metroid game instead but that's quite unlikely considering Prime 4 is coming.
I also can't get behind it even without considering the abovementioned facts as I'd like to see creators make the games they want to make and fans of even niche series like Famicom Detective Club enjoy a new game after so much time... not to mention that you could apply the same reasoning to F-Zero because while not as niche as Emio it has never sold that well in general and even more so compared to Mario Kart while certainly costing way more than Emio so it would be an even bigger risk for Nintendo.
"Emio flounders" is so contextually bereft. No-one expects it to sell gangbusters. Sales expectations and targets for Emio vs. Star Wars Outlaws are vastly different.
Showing the % between platforms is quite eye opening.
wut? I thought outlaws was a massive flop, lol. guess it has some appeal to mainstream players or die hard star wars fans. lmfao
Paper bag masks are so overdone in horror and this looks like an especially unimaginative version
@Poco_Lypso A game can flop even when being at #1 on the retail charts of one country in it's first week. Many people buy it just because it's called Star Wars. Doesn't mean it's performing exceptionally well or anything. @Uncle_Franklin No, that's not being honest. You're just continuously hatefull towards this game.
Why are people buying Outlaws after all the *****?!?!? Also, this list is becoming more and more just indies and ports. Where are the big N titles. We need Switch 2 already ffs. I haven't touched my Switch since Mario Wonder Bought a Ps5 cuz I had nothing to play anymore..
@JohnnyMind
Yeah, and the Switch is on the way out as well, fair enough.
@BTB20
Yeah, the demo was so bad it made me angry.
@Sequel Star Wars is also one of the biggest media brands on the planet. No way was Emio going to beat that.
Did anyone really think it was gonna be a huge seller?
It's part of a niche, that's not popular in the west.
