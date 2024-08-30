We're on the cusp of the weekend, yet the UK Charts for last week are only just rolling in!

The latest data, for the week ending 24th August, shows that EA Sports FC 24 once again stays on top, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remaining in second place. We might as well just keep them both here for the rest of the year — or at least until FC 25 launches.

After last week's surge, Minecraft has slipped back down the charts from third to ninth, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, and Nintendo Switch Sports have slipped out of the top ten entirely. Another one to take a tumble is Pokémon Scarlet, which after making a huge leap last week to 21, is back down at 39. Violet sits comfortably at 36 for the second week in a row.

So, not much to report, really! But there also weren't many big releases last week. It'll be interesting to check in next week with Emio - The Smiling Man, which we expect won't blow our socks off in terms of sales, but still.

Anyway, here's a look at this week's (well, last week's) top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS4 32%, PS5 28%, Switch 25%, Xbox 7% 2 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 16 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 14 4 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 56%, PS4 39%, Xbox 4%, Switch 0% 11 5 Football Manager 2024 24 6 Mafia Trilogy

5 7 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 83%, Xbox 14%, Switch 3% 13 8 F1 24

3 9 Minecraft 38 10 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 6 11 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 36%, PS5 27%, PS4 22%, Xbox 10% 18 12 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9 13 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 12 14 It Takes Two Switch 65%, PS4 35%, Xbox 0% 10 15 Nintendo Switch Sports 7 16 Grand Theft Auto V 23 17 EA Sports UFC 5 - 18 The Sims 4: Horse Ranch 4 19 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD - 20 WWE 2K24 17 21 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 22 DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos PS4 99%, Switch 1% 19 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - 24 Hitman: World of Assassination - 25 God of War Ragnarok - 26 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

- 27 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 59%, Switch 24%, Xbox 17% - 28 Call of Duty: WWII

- 29 Sonic Superstars Switch 70%, PS5 21%, Xbox 6%, PS4 3% - 30 Gran Turismo 7

8 31 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox 0% 37 32 Wreckfest PS5 96%, Switch 3%, PS4 0% 30 33 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 34

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

28 35

Mario Party Superstars

36 36

Pokémon Violet 31 37

Transformers Battlegrounds PS5 97%, Switch 2%, PS4 0% - 38

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

21 39

Pokémon Scarlet

- 40

LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 62%, PS4 37%, Xbox 1%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for a busy autumn/fall season? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.