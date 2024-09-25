It's finally here, folks! We've reached the launch week of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (it launches tomorrow, in fact) and it's time to see the results of the very first review courtesy of Famitsu.

Shared by Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu), the Japanese publication awarded the Zelda-led adventure a 35/40, with a 10/9/8/8 critic split.

Not too shabby, eh? As a reminder, Famitsu gave Link's last adventure, Tears of the Kingdom, a perfect 40/40, while the Switch remaster of Link's Awakening (to which EoW appears to share a lot of DNA) got an identical 35/40.

And Echoes of Wisdom wasn't the only Switch game to pop up in Famitsu this week. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed landed 31/40 (8/8/8/7), NBA 2K25 scored 33/40 (9/8/8/8), No Case Should Remain Unsolved got 33/40 (8/9/8/8) and Pico Park 2 received 34/40 (9/8/8/9).

Keep an eye out for our full review of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, which will be available soon enough. In the meantime, you can take a look at our hands-on preview below.