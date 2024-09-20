Nintendo has become increasingly secretive about the developers working on its first-party projects, but that hasn't stopped fans from finding out who might be involved with certain upcoming releases ahead of schedule.

With this in mind, it's now seemingly happened again with next week's release The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This one probably won't come as a major surprise, but according to a post on social media featuring the game's trademarks, it appears long-time Nintendo partner Grezzo is behind Zelda's new outing. Here's a look:

Grezzo previously worked on the 2019 version of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for the Nintendo Switch. The same team also helped develop multiple other Zelda games during the 3DS generation and was responsible for the revival of the original Luigi's Mansion in 2018.

When Link's Awakening arrived on Switch, we called it a "magical remastering" awarding it nine out of ten stars.

"This beautiful Switch remake rebuilds all of this from the ground up in fine style. It adds modern conveniences, a dungeon creator, amiibo support and lots of little quality of life improvements whilst infusing every single square inch of Koholint – every secret passage, Piranha, Pokey and Pig Warrior – with a level of detail and depth that totally reinvigorates both its timeless story and classic Zelda gameplay for a whole new generation of gamers."