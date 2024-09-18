Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Publisher 3D Realms and developer Point N’ Sheep have revealed that the pixel art Soulslike Bloodless will be bringing the school of "non-lethal combat" to Switch on 10th October.

Yes, we did just say "non-lethal". You see, this Soulslike is all about tackling foes in a slightly less stabby manner. You play as Tomoe, a ronin who has given up her blade and sworn to never use it again. You'll have to utilise dash counters and powerful ki-attacks to overpower foes and bring the fight to Shogun Akechi, the bloodied leader responsible for bringing Tomoe's homeland to its knees.

It sounds rather interesting — seeing a Soulslike take a step back from 'stab big enemy with big sword' should be cool, at least. The pixel art visuals certainly look like they keep the coolness going, too, nailing a retro feel with the mostly monochrome colour palette and looking rather pretty in the process.

You can find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from the publisher below.

Unique Non-Lethal Combat: Tomoe has sworn not to take another life – master a combination of disarming counters and powerful ki-attacks to defeat your enemies.

Depth & Customization: Use special ki techniques for unique combos, as well as enhancements from crests and herb infusions you’ll find across the land of Bakugawa.

Striking Environments: Explore the sacred natural environments and oppressed districts of Bakugawa, which suffers under a violent and corrupt military regime.

Emotional Storytelling: Seen as a coward and deserter in the eyes of her own people, Tomoe must return to her former land to spark the hope and courage Bakugawa needs to fight back.

Extra Challenges: Push your skills to the limit by collecting Warrior Idols scattered throughout Bakugawa and unlocking the Arenas.

The game launched on Steam last month, and the handful of reviews it has gained in the ensuing weeks seem to have fallen dominantly into the 'Very Positive' camp.

Bloodless will land on the Switch eShop next month for £13.49 / $14.99.

