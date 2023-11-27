Professor Layton Collection
Image: Nintendo Life

Somehow, it has been 15 years since Professor Layton and the Lost Future (or 'the Unwound Future', depending on your region) made its debut in Japan. As with every entry in the mainline series to date, it took another couple of years until the third entry received a Western release, but when it finally did, we could see that Level-5 was onto something special with its detective puzzle series.

The time-hopping story that tied up the loose ends of the two earlier games, the continued puzzle quality from the late, great Akira Tago, and the emotional damage of that ending. The Lost Future is the Layton series firing on all cylinders, but it was also the final time (chronologically) that Hershel and Luke would take the starring roles before things went all Star Wars-y in the ensuing prequel trilogy.

With all the original three games now deep into their second decade, we started thinking about the age-old topic of remakes and remasters. It has to be time for a Layton collection on Switch, right?

We know that the next game in the series, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, is coming to Switch at some point, but Nintendo's hybrid console is Layton-less as far as the mainline entries go — though you can pick up a deluxe edition of Katrielle and the Millionaire's Conspiracy if you really want to.

For a long time, we put this down to a simple case of hardware limitations. The translation from dual- to single-screen gameplay isn't the easiest, as we've seen from many DS to Switch ports such as The World Ends With You. It's a similar situation for Layton which was so reliant on touchscreen gameplay, so you can see why a Switch port might not be at the top of the list for a company like Level-5 which, just a few years ago, was rumoured to be halting operations outside of Japan.

But then 2023 came along and things started to change. Out of the blue, Level-5 popped up at the February Nintendo Direct Showcase with announcements for Layton, DECAPOLICE, and a brand new Fantasy Life game. Soon after, a Vision Showcase revealed that all of these games (including Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road) would be receiving a global release between 2023 and 2024.

But how would Layton work on the Switch? And is the Switch really the place for DS games of old? Fortunately, we've seen plenty of these make the jump to the console in Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, Dementium and Might & Magic. DS games are here to stay, clearly, and even if the control scheme needs to be slightly adapted for the Switch, these tweaks are more than possible. So, what about Layton?

Layton is a series that makes use of touch controls more than most (character movement, puzzle-solving and searching for Hint Coins are all done with the bottom screen) but let's not pretend that the Switch doesn't have touch functionality of its own. Plus, from Miracle Mask onwards, the series has tweaked the controls to be much more analogue stick-friendly with its scroll-and-tap approach to scanning the environment.

With the change in the console, the need for two screens also needed to be adapted. The original trilogy displays puzzle instructions up top, while the puzzle itself sits on the bottom. This was substituted for a touchscreen-only approach in the 3DS games which, while we felt it provided an unnecessary extra step, undoubtedly bypassed the need for more than one screen. Of course, all of this was put into practice when the original trilogy was brought to iOS and Android between 2018 and 2020. This is all the evidence we need to prove the series could be played on a single screen.

Looking at all of these clues, a Layton collection on Switch feels like a no-brainer. We're not asking for all six titles to come bundled in one neat package (surely no mean feat given how beefy some of the later games are), but perhaps two separate bundles á la Ace Attorney could be the best way to split the prequels from the sequels.

Level-5 will be hosting its second Vision Showcase of the year on 29th November 2023, where it has promised to reveal the latest info on Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. It would be a long shot to hope that this singular presentation could contain a hint of a Switch collection too, but is that going to stop us from keeping our fingers crossed? No way.

Would you like to see a Professor Layton collection come to Switch? Vote in the following poll to let us know and take to the comments to share your thoughts on Layton's future with us.

Would you like to see a Professor Layton collection come to Switch?