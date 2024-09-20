Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown DLC rolled out on the Switch eShop this week, but it seems there's been a minor delay in select locations.

In a message on social media, Ubisoft mentioned how the Mask of Darkness would now be available in Europe, New Zealand and Australia next week on 25th September 2024. Here's the full update:

Due to a last-minute issue, the story DLC "Mask of Darkness" for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is still not available on the Nintendo Switch in certain countries. We know some of you are eagerly waiting ti play Mask of Darkness on Nintendo Switch, and apologize for this delay.