A brand new Coromon game is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025, publisher indie.io and developer TRAGsoft have announced. Coromon: Rogue Planet will combine the strategic turn-based gameplay of the original game while introducing roguelite elements to the monster-catching RPG (via Gematsu).

The game was officially unveiled at the Monster Taming Direct, an independently run showcase of upcoming monster-taming video games. Using a hexagonal grid-based system, you'll need to navigate your way through ten different, ever-changing biomes. Each path brings its own risks and rewards, and with new monsters to tame and seven characters to unlock, the procedurally generated battles will keep you coming back for more.

As part of your exploration of this "Rogue Planet", you'll discover remnants of a spaceship which will uncover more information about the entire galaxy. And, at least according to the Steam page, every piece of information that every single player uncovers will help "progress a global narrative", so it sounds like there are some impressive online storytelling components here, too.

The teaser trailer up top doesn't give away much, but Coromon: Rogue Planet at least looks as impressive as the main game. We've got a couple of screenshots from the Steam page, but as noted, these are not necessarily "final".

TRAGSoft has continued to support Coromon since its Switch release in 2022, and we were charmed by the game when it launched. Plus, the game is getting a physical release courtesy of Limited Run Games — pre-orders have been and gone, but copies were due to ship this month.

Are you a Coromon fan? Will you be checking out Rogue Planet in 2025? Let us know in the comments.