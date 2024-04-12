Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

If you've been interested in the Pokémon-Like Coromon since its arrival on Switch but have been holding out for a physical release, Limited Run has now announced a hard copy of the game will go on sale very soon.

Pre-orders for Coromon on Switch will open next week on 19th April and will be available until 19th May. A standard boxed copy of the game is priced at $34.99 (or your regional equivalent). The estimated shipping date is some time between 1st - 30th September 2024.

"Coromon is on a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch. This is an open pre-order for a limited time."





Coromon is coming to Switch physical! Pre-orders launch 4/19.

You can learn more about this Pokémon style game in our review here on Nintendo Life. Here's a bit about what we had to say when it originally launched on Nintendo's hybrid system in 2022: