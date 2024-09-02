Nintendo of Europe has announced a few changes to its management structure after Stephan Bole stepped down from his role as President.

Bole served as President for NoE for six years after succeeding Satoru Shibata in 2018, and has being an employee at the company for more than 35 years. According to the announcement, Bole has "decided to leave the company and call an end to his full-time professional career". Nintendo has announced that Luciano Pereña has now succeeded Bole as CEO and President, marking a step up from his previous role as Nintendo of Europe’s Chief Financial Officer.

That's not all though, as Laurent Fischer has been announced as the new Chief Operating Officer, with Tom Enoki stepping in as Senior Managing Director. The former joined Nintendo France's marketing team in 1998 and has been serving as Chief Marketing Officer since 2018, while the latter joined the senior management team of NoE in 2022.

In a short statement following the announcement, Luciano Pereña said the following:

“On behalf of the entire company, I extend my sincere thanks to Stephan Bole for his outstanding leadership and many years dedicated to Nintendo. I am honoured to continue Nintendo's purpose of putting smiles on faces, and I am confident that this leadership group and united European team will allow us to build on our company's legacy of delivering unique experiences.”

Nintendo has recently completed an operation in which all of its European entities have been merged into a single operation known as 'Nintendo of Europe SE'. All of the individual offices remain open and active, but Nintendo states that the move would allow for "improvement in business efficiency and acceleration in decision making".