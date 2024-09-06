Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

Forever Entertainment and Storm Trident are bringing the remake of Night Slashers to Switch on 26th September 2024.

Previously released in arcades in 1993 by Data East, and then available on Switch thanks to the Johnny Turbo's Arcade rerelease — until it vanished in 2023 — Night Slashers is a horror-inspired beat 'em up full of gore, blood, and spooky monsters.

In Night Slashers: Remake, Forever Entertainment and Storm Trident have brushed up the visuals and added some brand new custom modes, where you can adjust the difficulty and add all sorts of challenges, including exploding corpses. The gameplay has also been brought up to more modern standards, too.

The remake gives us four playable characters — one more than the original release: cyborg Jake Hunter, vampire Christopher Smith, martial artist Hong Hua Zhao, and new combatant Liu Feilin from Fighter's History.

September just keeps getting more crowded, so let us know if you're going to make room for Night Slashers: Remake in the comments.