Forever Entertainment and Storm Trident are bringing the remake of Night Slashers to Switch on 26th September 2024.
Previously released in arcades in 1993 by Data East, and then available on Switch thanks to the Johnny Turbo's Arcade rerelease — until it vanished in 2023 — Night Slashers is a horror-inspired beat 'em up full of gore, blood, and spooky monsters.
In Night Slashers: Remake, Forever Entertainment and Storm Trident have brushed up the visuals and added some brand new custom modes, where you can adjust the difficulty and add all sorts of challenges, including exploding corpses. The gameplay has also been brought up to more modern standards, too.
The remake gives us four playable characters — one more than the original release: cyborg Jake Hunter, vampire Christopher Smith, martial artist Hong Hua Zhao, and new combatant Liu Feilin from Fighter's History.
September just keeps getting more crowded, so let us know if you're going to make room for Night Slashers: Remake in the comments.
I'm waiting for the reviews of this one for sure, because Forever Entertainment's track record of remakes is spotty (to put it charitably).
The original looks miles better, imo. More...crunchy?
Itchy, tasty? Something like that.
Gotta be honest. I find pixel art to look better than alot of these remakes that opt for hand drawn.
Would had been great if they include the original with the remake so the audience could choose their preference.
@Serpenterror Original graphics at least. Since it is 4P co op, that would not be possible with only 3 characters. But my guess is that won't happen...
Not as interested in this as much as other upcoming beat 'em up (and also ones already on Switch) considering its theme but still, fingers crossed it will be good!
I tried the demo on Steam and it wasn't good unfortunately, a downgrade from the original in every way.
It's a pity the original version doesn't seem to be included in this release.
At least it's only 9.99€, so I might pick it up during a sale at some point.
Oh it'll bring horror alright. Just not the kind you'd expect.
This looks absolutely rancid
I really hate this "flash game" aesthetic. Reminds me of Newgrounds. The only game imho that really got away with it (somewhat) is Castle Crashers.
Gotta find the OG pixel thing somewhere.
This should at least have a switch to play it in old style pixelmess graphics.
OG style: https://www.freegameplanet.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Night-Slashers-X-game-download.jpg
@Scollurio
You took the words right out of my mouth. I HATE all of these new games that look like they were drawn in Flash! The Behemoth know what they are doing. I love ALIEN HOMINID and CASTLE CRASHERS, but there are so many RPGs and Action titles that go for this aesthetic and it just comes off looking cheap.
(looks around) I like the artstyle. Never played the original but will get this eventually. Looks like some silly fun to me.
I picked up the original years ago before it left the eshop. The remake doesn’t look so bad, I’ll wait for a review.
The art design is not only terrible, but it is also 1000 times inferior to the original pixel art. My, what a bad art restyling. Then as a beat-em-up fan, I hope it's fun, let's be clear.
@ShingoTamaiX
And I thought the upcoming GIJOE: Rise of the Cobra looked bad in the land of new wave beat em ups. It has now officially been dethroned by this hideous monstrosity.
They should just re-release the original arcade game again, which like you pointed out looks a thousand times better than this nonsense.
The current Johnny Turbo Arcade port is laggy, with poor picture quality unless you're playing it in hand held mode or on a smaller tv. But whatever, I'll take it over whatever that was any day of the week. But ya, TMNT: Shredder's Revenge & Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind are how it's done. Those two have set the Faux-Retro beat em up standard.
@Ryu_Niiyama It's not terrible, it's just the animations look stiff and robotic. There's not enough lively in the animation.
Can’t wait for this! I’ve been reading up about this one and the visuals and music definitely suit my preferences!
@LikelySatan I understood that reference.
Is this digital only? Release this physically and with the option of playing the original arcade version that has much better graphics, and you can take my money now.
The animation on this is embarrassing. The original looks miles better over this like weird 2000s flash looking game.
Already got the original game on my Switch before it got pulled from the eshop
@WhiteTrashGuy Remember when everyone complained "enough with the pixel art indie games"? I take pixel art over the flash garbage any day of the week.
Truth be told, since modern gaming is such a non-rewarding timesink in many cases, I find myself playing my backlog from over 30 years ago and enjoy the heck out of it.
Looks like a flash game, which looks super cheap
To echo what others are saying, the HD artstyle looks terrible, but I think it's kind of neat that a lesser-known Data East property is getting remade.
I wonder if it'll be a one-off or if we might see others? I'd personally love to see someone do something with the Darwin series. Really cool concept, but frankly terrible execution so a remake could only improve it.
I love the concept, but the animation is so stiff, it looks like a free browser game.
@Scollurio
I just ordered the MagicX XU Mini M for that exact purpose.
I have the arcade archieve original on switch, the graphics are way better than this, pixelated art style is way better than this smooth, clean graphics like this. I think the only game I like with this type of clean pixel graphics is street of rage 4.
@wiiware
And I don't want to sound like a total ninny muggins, but many of the artists/dev's back in the 80's & 90's were just more talented and had a knack for wonderful art direction and style, which is clearly absent from whatever this is.
It's awful stuff. It's hitting Newgrounds-2000 flash territory. If they have a setting that bounces you back to the original arcade sprite based version, and has less input lag and better picture options than Johnny Turbo Arcade's verison than I'd be down.
Anyways. If Capcom were in charge of this remaster, we would of gotten amazing results. Inti Creates would of done a much better job as well.
@JohnnyMind can you name some of them? Always interested in beat m ups but I haven’t been keeping up lately.
Definitely going to get the Marvel collection for the Punisher game tho
