The good folks over at Mojang are back with yet another update for Minecraft on Switch and, as usual, it's a big one.

The latest update takes the game's Bedrock edition (the one used on Switch) up to ver. 1.21.30, with a couple of new additions, alongside the classic waves of tweaks and bug fixes.

Chief among the newbies this time around is an experimental Bundles feature, which lets you stack multiple items in one slot to save on inventory space. There are also updated sounds for sleeping villagers, new starting health stats for wild foxes and much, much more.

Mojang shared the full patch notes in a Minecraft blog post, and we have pulled them together for you to check out below. Grab yourself a beverage before diving in, it's a long one.

Minecraft (Bedrock) ver. 1.21.30 (Released 17th Sep 2024)

Experimental Features

Bundles

A Bundle is an item that lets you stack different blocks or items together in the same inventory slot. Different items normally don’t stack together, so you can end up wasting space by only having a few items in each slot. A Bundle lets you pack those items together so there is no wasted space.

Bundles are an experimental feature - to use them, you must turn on the Bundle experiment when creating a new world Please note: Bundles are still being polished in the Preview and Betas with bug fixes and tweaks, so you might spot some slight differences in this experimental version!

A Bundle is an item that can pack different items together into the same stack

A Bundle only fits one stack (usually 64 items) but it can be a mixture of many different item types

You can insert items into a Bundle directly in the inventory

Bundles have a tooltip that shows the items inside The tooltip fits 3 rows and can always show at least 8 item types

You can select any of the visible items to pull out of the Bundle Use the scroll wheel on mouse, the right stick on a game controller, or tap on a touch device

When selecting an item to remove, the Bundle icon shows that item poking out of the Bundle

When holding a Bundle in hand, you can empty it onto the ground In the latest Beta & Preview version, when a Bundle is used in the hotbar, one group of items is emptied at a time instead of everything being emptied at once

The Bundle is crafted with one String above one Leather

Bundle recipe is now unlocked by obtaining Leather or String

Known Issues: When moving items on touch devices, the wrong item icon may appear briefly Bundles put in Decorated Pots, given to an Allay, or moved through Hoppers and Droppers may lose their contents



Features and Bug Fixes

Blocks

Vertically retracting waterlogged blocks with a Piston no longer creates "ghost water" on the client (MCPE-144222)

"purpur_block" block is now split into unique instances "purpur_block", and "purpur_pillar"; the previously unused chiseled and smooth purpur blocks were renamed to "deprecated_purpur_block_1" and "deprecated_purpur_block_2" for backwards compatibility, but are hidden from creative inventory and commands

"structure_void" has had its block state removed and "air" variants will be converted to the base block

Added new vanilla block and item tags to support vanilla item tier level destruction speeds for data driven blocks

All Logs, Stripped Logs, Woods, and Stripped Woods are now treated consistently across various scenarios: Flying mobs that can land on trees will now recognize these blocks as suitable landing positions Parrots will now prefer these blocks as landing spots Previously, these behaviors applied to only a subset of these blocks

Kelp can no longer be placed on any type of Fence, instead of just a subset of them

Seagrass can no longer be placed on any type of Fence, instead of just a subset of them

Turtle Eggs can no longer be placed on any type of Fence, instead of just a subset of them

"cobblestone_wall" block is now split into unique instances "cobblestone_wall", "mossy_cobblestone_wall", "granite_wall", "diorite_wall", "andesite_wall", "sandstone_wall", "brick_wall", "stone_brick_wall", "mossy_stone_brick_wall", "nether_brick_wall", "end_stone_brick_wall", "prismarine_wall", "red_sandstone_wall" and "red_nether_brick_wall"

"granite_wall", "diorite_wall", "andesite_wall", "stone_brick_wall", "mossy_stone_brick_wall" and "prismarine_wall" now have a destruction time of 1.5

"sandstone_wall" and "red_sandstone_wall" now have a destruction time of 0.8

"end_stone_brick_wall" now has a destruction time of 3.0

"sponge" block is now split into unique instances: "sponge" and "wet_sponge"

Colored Torch block instances, "colored_torch_rg" and "colored_torch_bp", are now split into unique instances "colored_torch_red", "colored_torch_green", "colored_torch_blue", and "colored_torch_purple"

Crafting

When crafting a Firework, adding or removing items from the grid will update the output item appropriately (MCPE-183455)

Full Keyboard Gameplay

Added Q and E as left and right click equivalents in JSON UI menus (including inventory menus) when playing in Full Keyboard Gameplay mode.

Gameplay

Now Ominous bottle with lower level can still apply Bad Omen effect of lower level, if player had one active before

Boats will no longer disappear while sliding on Ice (MCPE-180432)

Fixed a crash that could occur when opening a Lectern while a Sticky Piston was moving it. The Lectern now closes the book screen when moved (MCPE-183508)

Dismounting a vehicle no longer puts the player inside the ground on some platforms (MCPE-184363) (MCPE-182448)

Fixed the collision shape for Trial Spawners; it is now the same size as an ordinary block (MCPE-178305)

Added a new death message for when players are defeated by a Mace smash attack

Fixed an issue where End Gateway Portal would teleport some players near their End Portal (MCPE-66061)

The '/camera set' command will now run in the correct order when an existing camera interpolation is running (MCPE-183986)

General

Fixed a bug that caused placeholder textures to appear after minimizing and then restoring the game window

Adding input glyph support in the name tags displayed over the entities

Graphical

Fixed an issue where Banners were rendered before other transparent objects regardless of their positions (MCPE-130262)

Renamed the maximum framerate slider "Framerate Limit" and added a tooltip to better describe its purpose

How to Play

Added line break ability for How to Play topic labels instead of having it add "..." when the line gets too long

Items

Each Banner Pattern item now includes their pattern type in their name instead of as a subtitle (MCPE-182508)

Smithing Template items are now named after their template type instead of the generic "Smithing Template" name They instead specify that they are a Smithing Template through a subtitle in the hover text

Unique item textures have been given to each Banner Pattern item to better distinguish between each other

Illager Banner has been renamed to Ominous Banner to match Java Edition

Fixed block items turning into an incorrect variant when importing worlds older than 1.5.0 (MCPE-181944)

EDU: Fixed Material Reducer recipes not working with some flattened blocks such as Andesite or Terracotta

Mobs

Fixed custom entity's name not appearing correctly in death messages (MCPE-158447)

The Breeze no longer has a minimum distance required to attack a target (MCPE-183011)

Parrot can now imitate Endermite

Parrots now imitate Drowned (MCPE-46302)

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where the invite screen in-game would not show the correct substatus

PlayStation®VR

Our ability to support PlayStation®VR has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025. After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PlayStation® and be able to play without PlayStation®VR. From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Tokens) will continue to be available. You will no longer be able to use your PlayStation®VR with Minecraft as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates.

Rarity

Various items and blocks have had their assigned rarities changed (MCPE-182414) Once these rarity changes come to Java Edition in a future snapshot, all item and block rarities will be in parity across both platforms

Rarity is a set of categories which determine the color used to display the name of an item or block It has no gameplay impact, but is used to signal how difficult something is to obtain By default, unless specified otherwise, all items and blocks have a rarity of Common which displays their name in the color white

We have re-evaluated the rarity of all items and blocks in the game to more accurately reflect the current challenge of obtaining them, given the following guidelines: Items and blocks become more rare depending on the following factors: The chance of finding it in a loot table, including mob drops The amount of travelling required to obtain it The difficulty of any obstacle which must be overcome to obtain it The possible amount of that item or block which exists in the world Any item or block which can be crafted must inherit the highest rarity of its crafting ingredients For example, a Mace has an Epic rarity because one of its ingredients (the Heavy Core) has an Epic rarity Likewise, any crafted item which has only Common crafting ingredients must also be Common

The lists below detail the items and blocks which have changed to that rarity category

Common

End Crystal

Golden Apple

Epic

Elytra

Dragon Head

Silence Armor Trim

Rare

Enchanted Golden Apple Enchanted Golden Apples have become more common in recent years due to being accessible in both Ancient Cities and Trial Chambers, warranting a demotion to Rare instead of Epic

Trident We recently increased Trident's rarity up to Epic from Common, but after re-evaluating we felt that it was easier to obtain than other items in the Epic category such as Heavy Cores or Elytra

Nether Star

Ward Armor Trim

Eye Armor Trim

Vex Armor Trim

Spire Armor Trim

Wither Skeleton Skull

Skull Charge Banner Pattern Now that Wither Skeleton Skulls are Rare, these banner patterns should be Rare as well

Thing Banner Pattern Now that Enchanted Golden Apples are Rare, these banner patterns should be Rare as well

The following Music Discs: Pigstep otherside Creator



Uncommon

Sniffer Egg

Chainmail Helmet

Chainmail Chestplate

Chainmail Leggings

Chainmail Boots

Recovery Compass

Disc Fragment 5

Nautilus Shell

Echo Shard

Goat Horns

Pottery Sherds

Ominous Bottles

Ominous Banner

Netherite Upgrade

Sentry Armor Trim

Dune Armor Trim

Coast Armor Trim

Wild Armor Trim

Tide Armor Trim

Snout Armor Trim

Rib Armor Trim

Wayfinder Armor Trim

Shaper Armor Trim

Raiser Armor Trim

Host Armor Trim

Flow Armor Trim

Bolt Armor Trim

The following Music Discs: 13 Cat Blocks Chirp Creator (Music Box) Far Mall Mellohi Stal Strad Ward 11 Wait Relic 5 Precipice



Realms

Realms Stories content is no longer cropped when scrolling

Text no longer overlaps screenshots in Realms Stories on Galaxy Z Flip devices on any UI size

Gamepad legend no longer overlaps with UI elements when choosing a preview realm to create a world on

In split screen mode, the subscriptions tab of the settings menu is now only shown to the primary player

Realm ID is now displayed in the debug text for preview/beta builds while connected to a Realm or while on associated screens

The Realms backup list now displays the date that the backup was created, instead of the age of the backup

Sounds

Sculk charge particles now have sound

Wither Skeleton now has its own "step" sound (MCPE-174857)

Basalt Deltas now has a moody ambient sound again

Stability and Performance

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading texture data (MCPE-184728)

Touch Controls

Improved new d-pad for touch controls. It is now more compact, includes back strafing buttons and a slightly extended zone outside where camera input is not received in order to prevent unexpected camera movement. When customizing controls, the diagonal buttons are visible as well.

Fixes bug where the hide hud command would not hide the dpad touch control

Trial Chambers

Replaced the empty chests at the entrance of chamber with a Hopper and Barrel to better show the players that these are meant for disposal and inventory management!

User Interface

Fixed a softlock that could occur when purchasing subscriptions

Fixed a bug where the 'Drink' interaction prompt was not displayed when the player was holding an Ominous Bottle

Fixed a bug where player health would be rounded down instead of rounded up, causing the HUD to sometimes only show empty health icons (MCPE-183157)

The chat output's scroll position keeps its position after the game screen re-gains focus

Shortened the URL for signing in on another device to microsoft.com/link

Added a button in the game menu to take a screenshot. You can view your screenshots in the screenshot gallery on your profile page We'd love to hear your feedback and suggestions on this feature! You can send us your feedback here: aka.ms/MCBedrockScreenshots

Beacon title text is no longer different from the other containers in Pocket UI (MCPE-176186)

Fixed a bug where crafting category tabs would not be visible in Pocket UI after hiding the recipe book in Classic UI (MCPE-183825)

The arrow from the Stonecutter screen is now visible all the time, just like in the other similar screens (MCPE-160236)

Fixed an issue where items durability and storage bar was incorrect size and placement on certain screens

Added hotkeys to take screenshots in game on controller and keyboard. On mouse/keyboard: F2. On controller: LB+RB, L1+R1, L Button+R Button

The icons for the effects will now change size depending on the GUI scale (MCPE-180238)

Fixed an issue where the world seed template button may be missing in the Create New World screen

Vanilla Parity

Snow Golems with Fire Resistance no longer take damage in warm biomes (MCPE-94448)

Uncarved pumpkin blocks can no longer be used to create Snow Golems and Iron Golems (MCPE-33801)

When an item is enchanted, their rarity status is now increased depending on their base rarity If the base rarity of an item is Common or Uncommon, it will become Rare when enchanted If the base rarity of an item is Rare, it will become Epic when enchanted If the base rarity of an item is Epic, it will stay Epic when enchanted

Entities falling into water now make the same splashing sound as in Java Edition (MCPE-44120)

Fixed a bug where a standalone Scaffolding block could not be placed on top of a Structure Block (MCPE-169818)

Enchantments which only have one possible level no longer display their level "I" in their name

The names of many items and blocks were brought to parity with Java Edition. The following list details the old names to the left, and the new names to the right: (MCPE-101388) Book & Quill -> Book and Quill Chain Helmet -> Chainmail Helmet Chain Chestplate -> Chainmail Chestplate Chain Leggings -> Chainmail Leggings Chain Boots -> Chainmail Boots Enchanted Apple -> Enchanted Golden Apple Cooked Beef -> Steak Melon -> Melon Slice Glistering Melon -> Glistering Melon Slice Milk -> Milk Bucket Seeds -> Wheat Seeds Snow -> Snow Block Top Snow -> Snow Grass -> Short Grass Double Tallgrass -> Tall Grass Sugar Canes -> Sugar Cane Clay Block -> Clay Clay -> Clay Ball Sea Turtle Spawn Egg -> Turtle Spawn Egg Sea Turtle Egg -> Turtle Egg Brick Block -> Bricks Nether Brick Block -> Nether Bricks Red Nether Brick -> Red Nether Bricks Prismarine Bricks Slab -> Prismarine Brick Slab Stone Bricks Slab -> Stone Brick Slab Bricks Slab -> Brick Slab Infested Stone Brick -> Infested Stone Bricks Daylight Sensor -> Daylight Detector Enchantment Table -> Enchanting Table Weighted Pressure Plate (Heavy) -> Heavy Weighted Pressure Plate Weighted Pressure Plate (Light) -> Light Weighted Pressure Plate Slightly Damaged Anvil -> Chipped Anvil Very Damaged Anvil -> Damaged Anvil Head -> Player Head Light Block -> Light

The name of the Stone Mason villager profession has been renamed to Mason to match Java Edition

Mooshrooms now spawn at light level 9 and above (MCPE-66830)

Fixed Mushroom Farms in Woodland Mansions that incorrectly spawned Dirt instead of Coarse Dirt

The following blocks have been brought to parity with Java Edition for Redstone power: minecraft:mangrove_roots -> now powered (MCPE-153838) minecraft:beacon -> no longer powered minecraft:tnt -> no longer powered minecraft:sea_lantern -> no longer powered (MCPE-79271)

When mining Top Snow with a Silk Touch enchanted Shovel, Top Snow is now dropped in an amount corresponding to the number of layers of the block (MCPE-59729) If there are 8 layers, a Snow Block will be dropped instead

Players can now craft two Cyan Dye from one Pitcher Plant (MCPE-171061)

Foxes now have 10 health (MCPE-48233)

Villagers no longer make idle sounds when sleeping

Technical Updates

AI Goals

Removed the minecraft:behavior.peek AI goal component that was never used

Add-Ons and Script Engine

Removed deprecated behavior pack download related code from packets in the world join flow

Fixed a bug where all custom blocks were rotated 180 degrees in the UI

The default for the "gui" "item_display_transforms" "rotation" field is [30, 45, 0] instead of [30, 225, 0] "item_display_transforms": {

"gui" : {

"translation": [0, 0, 0],

"rotation": [30, 45, 0],

"scale": [0.625, 0.625, 0.625],

"rotation_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"scale_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"fit_to_frame" : true

}

}

instead of

API

Fixed the isEmoting method on Player (MCPE-180083)

method on (MCPE-180083) Released class BlockRecordPlayerComponent from beta to 1.14.0 Released UIManager class from Beta to 1.3.0 Released closeAllForms method on UIManager from Beta to 1.3.0

from to @minecraft/server Released playerEmote World after event from Beta to 1.14.0

Released EntityQueryPropertyOptions from beta to 1.14.0

from to Moved EntityStrengthComponent from beta to 1.13.0

from to Fixed an issue where @minecraft/server-ui version 1.3.0 was not accessible

Changes to iterators to make them properly store their own state, be simplified and better handle common usages

Fixed the next method for iterable objects

method for iterable objects Moved Target Selector for Actor Properties APIs from beta to 1.14.0

Blocks

Fixed minecraft:repeating_command_block to not execute when changing to needs redstone from automatic

to not execute when changing to from The "item_display_transforms" field in block geometries no longer requires the "Upcoming Creator Features" toggle

"tnt" block is now split into unique instances: "tnt" and "underwater_tnt"

Parsing blocks.json now produces a Content Error if its format_version is greater or equal than the block names it overrides

The following block names are now considered outdated in "blocks.json" from format_version 1.21.30 onward (MCPE-100267) minecraft:carpet minecraft:colored_torch_bp minecraft:colored_torch_rg minecraft:concrete minecraft:concrete_powder minecraft:coral minecraft:coral_block minecraft:coral_fan minecraft:coral_fan_dead minecraft:coral_fan_hang minecraft:coral_fan_hang2 minecraft:coral_fan_hang3 minecraft:double_plant minecraft:double_stone_block_slab minecraft:double_stone_block_slab2 minecraft:double_stone_block_slab3 minecraft:double_stone_block_slab4 minecraft:double_wooden_slab minecraft:fence minecraft:hard_stained_glass minecraft:hard_stained_glass_pane minecraft:leaves minecraft:leaves2 minecraft:light_block minecraft:log minecraft:log2 minecraft:monster_egg minecraft:planks minecraft:red_flower minecraft:sapling minecraft:shulker_box minecraft:stained_glass minecraft:stained_glass_pane minecraft:stone_block_slab minecraft:stone_block_slab2 minecraft:stone_block_slab3 minecraft:stone_block_slab4 minecraft:stonebrick minecraft:tallgrass minecraft:terracotta minecraft:wood minecraft:wooden_slab minecraft:wool

"chemistry_table" has been split into 4 unique instances: "compound_creator", "material_reducer", "element_constructor", and "lab_table" Requires the Education Edition toggle

Added new experimental field "item_specific_speeds" to "minecraft:destructible_by_mining" block componentCommands

The /locate structure command output now displays the identifier of the found structure instead of its name

command output now displays the identifier of the found structure instead of its name Added all parameter to /reload command. This causes players to quit the world and rejoin, as well as reloading all behavior and resource packs

Entity Components

"behavior.fire_at_target" is no longer restricted to Vanilla content This goal allows an entity to attack by firing a shot with a delay

"behavior.jump_around_target" is no longer restricted to Vanilla content This goal allows an entity to jump over and around a target

"behavior.move_around_target" is no longer restricted to Vanilla content This goal allows an entity to move around a target



General

Updated Feature Rules auto-generated documentation

Graphical

Fixed a bug that caused moon to appear darker (MCPE-172971)

Fixed a bug where culling rules for data driven blocks did not rotate with the transformation component

Items

Added a content error for if an icon can't be found with icon_name from minecraft:icon in 1.10 data

from in 1.10 data Fixed an issue where item components would not initialize on remote clients

Added "minecraft:rarity" item component which allows specifying the rarity of an item It has a single field "value" which accepts the following values: "common" "uncommon" "rare" "epic" Can also be written as an inlined value like so: "minecraft:rarity": "uncommon" The rarity of the item will determine which color it uses for its name If the item has a "minecraft:hover_text_color" component specified, that hover text color will take priority and be used instead of the rarity color

Item data versioned 1.16.100+ can now be overridden by item data versioned 1.16.100+ higher in the pack stack

Enables Creators to override 1.16.100+ data driven Vanilla items with 1.16.100+ data

Added "minecraft:storage_item" item component to allow an item to store data of the dynamic container associated with it This component requires that the Bundles toggle is enabled A dynamic container is a container for storing items that is linked to an item instead of a block or an entity To use this component the item must have "minecraft:max_stack_size" set to 1 The "max_slots" field (1 to 64) defines the number of slots of the dynamic container The "max_weight_limit" field defines the maximum allowed sum of the weight of the items in all slots of the dynamic container Items that stack to 64 weigh 1 each, those that stack to 16 weigh 4 each and unstackable items weigh 64 The "allow_nested_storage_items" field allows for other items with a "minecraft:storage_item" component to be put inside it The "weight_in_storage_item" (0 to 64) defines the additional weight the item adds when inside another storage item A value of 0 means that this item is not allowed inside another storage item The "banned_items" field defines the items that are not allowed in the item's dynamic container The "allowed_items" field defines the items that are exclusively allowed in the item's dynamic container If empty all items are allowed in the item's dynamic container

Added "minecraft:bundle_interaction" item component to enable bundle-specific interaction scheme and tooltip This component requires that the Bundles toggle is enabled To use this component the item must have a "minecraft:storage_item" component defined The "minecraft:bundle_interaction" component interacts with the container created by the "minecraft:storage_item" component The "num_viewable_slots" field (1 to 64) defines the maximum number of item stacks accessible from the top of the bundle, while other slots are hidden Textures named [item_name]_open_front and [item_name]_open_back must be added to textures/textures_list.json

The minecraft:dyeable component is now exposed to creators

Trade Tables

The Trade Table files are now versioned TradeTier's "total_exp_required" is a required member from version 1.21.30 TradeTier's "groups" is a required member from version 1.21.30 TradeItem's quantity "min" cannot be lower than "max" from version 1.21.30



Loot Tables

Added "set_potion" item function for loot tables which can set the potion type of compatible items with a potion id It has a single field "id" which accepts the following potion id values: "water" "mundane" "long_mundane" "thick" "awkward" "nightvision" "long_nightvision" "invisibility" "long_invisibility" "leaping" "long_leaping" "strong_leaping" "fire_resistance" "long_fire_resistance" "swiftness" "long_swiftness" "strong_swiftness" "slowness" "long_slowness" "strong_slowness" "water_breathing" "long_water_breathing" "healing" "strong_healing" "harming" "strong_harming" "poison" "long_poison" "strong_poison" "regeneration" "long_regeneration" "strong_regeneration" "strength" "long_strength" "strong_strength" "weakness" "long_weakness" "wither" "turtle_master" "long_turtle_master" "strong_turtle_master" "slow_falling" "long_slow_falling" "wind_charged" "weaving" "oozing" "infested" The following types of items are compatible with the "set_potion" function: Potion Lingering Potion Splash Potion Arrow



Resource and Behavior Packs

The player's "helmet_layer_visible" variable is now based on the result of the has_head_gear Molang query and the player and persona render controller's part visibility for the helmet layer no longer checks for the existence of head gear. This fixes attachable scripts setting the "helmet_layer_visible" to 1.0 to now properly work and maintains a fix that prevents persona hair and head gear from clipping outside of mob and Pumpkin heads (MCPE-183058)

Sounds

Specifying an invalid sound event in a sounds.json file will now trigger a content error

Structures

Fixed minecraft:structure_block debug bounding box rendering when clients initially load server worlds containing one

Experimental Technical Updates

Add-Ons and Script Engine

Added "item_display_transforms" control to the block geometry file. This controls the way a block is visually represented in the UI, on the player, and floating on the ground. It exists inside the minecraft:geometry json object and requires geometry format_version 1.21.0 and the "Upcoming Creator Features" toggle Default values example: "item_display_transforms": {

"gui" : {

"translation": [0, 0, 0],

"rotation": [30, 225, 0],

"scale": [0.625, 0.625, 0.625],

"rotation_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"scale_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"fit_to_frame" : true

},

"firstperson_righthand": {

"translation": [0, 0, 0],

"rotation": [0, 45, 0],

"scale": [0.4, 0.4, 0.4],

"rotation_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"scale_pivot" : [0, 0, 0]

},

"firstperson_lefthand": {

"translation": [0, 0, 0],

"rotation": [0, -135, 0],

"scale": [0.4, 0.4, 0.4],

"rotation_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"scale_pivot" : [0, 0, 0]

},

"thirdperson_righthand": {

"translation": [0, 2.5, 0],

"rotation": [75, 45, 0],

"scale": [0.375, 0.375, 0.375],

"rotation_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"scale_pivot" : [0, 0, 0]

},

"thirdperson_lefthand": {

"translation": [0, 2.5, 0],

"rotation": [75, 45, 0],

"scale": [0.375, 0.375, 0.375],

"rotation_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"scale_pivot" : [0, 0, 0]

},

"ground": {

"translation": [0, 3.0, 0],

"rotation": [0, 0, 0],

"scale": [0.25, 0.25, 0.25],

"rotation_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"scale_pivot" : [0, 0, 0]

},

"fixed": {

"translation": [0, 0, 0],

"rotation": [0, 0, 0],

"scale": [0.5, 0.5, 0.5],

"rotation_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"scale_pivot" : [0, 0, 0]

},

"head": {

"translation": [0, 0, 0],

"rotation": [0, 0, 0],

"scale": [1, 1, 1],

"rotation_pivot" : [0, 0, 0],

"scale_pivot" : [0, 0, 0]

}

}



API

PlayerInteractWithBlockBeforeEvent Added property readonly isFirstEvent: boolean to beta. This value will be true if the event was triggered on players initial interaction button press and false if triggered on holding the interaction button

PlayerInteractWithBlockAfterEvent Added property readonly beforeItemStack?: ItemStack to beta. This is the item the player was selecting before the interaction succeeded Added property readonly isFirstEvent: boolean to beta. This value will be true if the event was triggered on players initial interaction button press and false if triggered on holding the interaction button This after event will no longer always trigger on an empty hand. The interaction with the block needs to be successful for it to trigger the after event.

PlayerInteractWithEntityAfterEvent Added property readonly beforeItemStack?: ItemStack to beta. This is the item the player was selecting before the interaction succeeded Cancelling the before event will now no longer trigger the after event This event will now only be triggered on a successful interaction

ItemUseOnBeforeEvent Added property readonly isFirstEvent: boolean to beta. This value will be true if the event was triggered on players initial interaction button press and false on events triggered from holding the interaction button

ItemUseOnAfterEvent Added property readonly isFirstEvent: boolean to beta. This value will be true if the event was triggered on players initial interaction button press and false on events triggered from holding the interaction button

Moved class PlayerCursorInventoryComponent from beta to 1.14.0

Blocks

Fixed an issue with 'minecraft:redstone_conductivity' support for custom blocks (MCPE-178339)

Camera