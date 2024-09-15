Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

Ubisoft's free-to-play platform fighter Brawlhalla has played host to all sorts of collaborations over the years and the latest one sees the blue bomber Mega Man join the battle. According to an official update, he'll arrive later this month on 25th September 2024. He'll also be joined by Rush and Beat.





Evil Robots beware 🤖 The Brawlhalla x Mega Man Crossover Event rocks into Brawlhalla on September 25th!Evil Robots beware 🤖 pic.twitter.com/CynfrTvKeQ September 14, 2024

No other details have been shared just yet, but Brawlhalla can be downloaded for free right now from the Switch eShop.

Some of the previous paid collaborations in this party-style brawler include Capcom's Street Fighter, Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Tomb Raider's Lara Croft. This game includes online and cross-play support with rotating free-to-play characters every week.

In case you missed it, Mega Man will also be one of the episodes in Amazon's new "adult-animated anthology" series Secret Level.