As of today (5th September), McDonald's customers in Australia can nab themselves a sweet Mario Kart toy with every Happy Meal thanks to the latest crossover with Nintendo (thanks, Vooks).

Unlike the cardboard collaborations we've seen in the past (like last year's Mario Movie European collection), this Australian range consists of ten plastic karts with some familiar faces behind the wheel. Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong, Toad, Toadette, Bowser, Peach and Yoshi are joined by a swanky Gold Mario and Rose Gold Peach this time — though all of them are Kart-only, so don't expect any bikes like we saw in North America a little while back.

Oh, and the Happy Meals also include Mario-themed stickers. Stickers!

The @mcdonaldsau Instagram account was on hand to show the full range in action, even demonstrating how the Happy Meal box can be used as a little garage. Aw.

As ever, it looks like the rollout of these toys has been a little slow, so you might have to visit a couple of 'maccas' branches before finding one with the Mario Kart toys in.

Whether these will eventually make their way out of Australia remains to be seen, but they are only Happy Meal toys, at the end of the day, so we wouldn't expect the highest quality merchandise.

Those after some Mario Kart merch (with some cash to splash) might want to check out the vaguely horrifying Mario Kart LEGO sets instead, set to launch next year.