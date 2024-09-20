Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

One of the last games to launch on 3DS, Fragrant Story, has finally made it over to Nintendo Switch. Fragrant Story and Papaya's Path is now available on the Switch eShop and (as you might expect from that name) it packs in the base game and its 2023 DLC expansion too.

For those who missed this one when it launched on the 3DS in *checks notes* 2022, Fragrant Story is a tactical RPG inspired by the classics. Created by indie developer William Kage, this short-but-sweet Final Fantasy Tactics-style experience was a little too slight for our tastes at launch, but this Switch release extends the campaigns of both the base game and the DLC, beefing things up to a 10-hour story and a 30-hour 100% completion — not bad when you consider the original lasted us maybe five hours.

With pixel art and music by Kage (plus some musical input from Final Fantasy composer Hitoshi Sakimoto as well as Yoshimi Kudo, and Bulby), this appears more of a love letter to the tactical RPGs of old. And at only £5.99 / $7.99 on the eShop — there's even a 75% discount currently available in North America — it might just be worth a pop.

There's even a range of physical editions available from the Squire Games website, with options including bundled albums, premium platinum editions, strategy guides and more.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots:

TEN HOURS AND BEYOND

Expanded campaigns from the 2022 game and its 2023 update offer dozens of unique battles. Conquer all story biomes in about 10 hours, then track your progress and go for 100% with about 30 hours to complete.



GOLDEN ERA 16-BIT STYLE

Featuring pixel art, music, and sound effects by William Kage, plus musical guests Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoshimi Kudo, and Bulby. Companion 8-bit mode offers cabbage-colored challenges reminiscent of a bygone handheld from the same era.



FULLY VOICED CUTSCENES

The star-studded voice cast features Chris Sarandon as King Kabocha, and Gideon Emery as Colonel Rhubarb. Other voices include Nicole Fantl, Lilja Obrien, and William Kage.



DECEPTIVELY DEEP STRATEGY

Level up your team by defeating enemies, and unlock permanent upgrades with new equipment and ability enhancements. Customize your team and combine different abilities in a surprisingly versatile combat system.



TIMED HITS (OPTIONAL)

Stop the wheel with precision and score a critical hit, or leave it up to chance. Use guaranteed moves to hedge your bets and secure a smooth victory.

LEGENDARY TREASURE

Use the mission map to locate and break open royal treasure chests, which can grant each character a unique legendary ability.

We were saddened to hear in a recent Patreon post from the non-profit charity HumbleCat that Fragrant Story's creator, William Kage, has been struggling with multiple serious health conditions of late. The post (which contains donation links to both the Patreon and the charity) notes that despite his health issues, Kage is continuing to work on his next game, Otosan, which is aiming for a June 2025 release.