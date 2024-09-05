We are back with the latest look at Japan's video game sales chart (via Famitsu) and it has been quite the week for new releases, with eight titles in the top ten making their debut.

The big newbie for Nintendo fans is the arrival of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, which is performing far better than it is in the UK and has landed fifth place with 25,028 copies sold. It's Gundam Breaker 4 on Switch, however, that takes the top spot this week with 52,825 sales (the PS5 and PS4 versions land in third and sixth respectively).

Elsewhere, Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash made a splash in second, while Visions of Mana on PS5 and 4 made its first chart appearances at fourth and ninth. Oh, and Star Wars Outlaws managed to make it to the top ten in its debut week too, selling 10,087 on PS5 and landing in eighth.

All these new releases and it's still not enough to kick Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out of the running, eh? We'll see if Astro Bot can shake things up next week.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (5th - 18th Aug) Total Unit Sales 1 Gundam Breaker 4 Switch 52,825 52,825 2

Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash Switch 37,939 37,939 3 Gundam Breaker 4 PS5 32,518 32,518 4 Visions of Mana PS5 30,696 30,696 5 Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club Switch 25,028 25,028 6 Gundam Breaker 4 PS4 13,175 13,175 7

Nintendo Switch Sports

Switch 10,370

1,406,998

8

Star Wars Outlaws PS5 10,087 10,087

9

Visions of Mana PS4 10,068

10,068

10

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

9,879

5,981,060



Onto hardware now and after taking a commanding lead last week, it looks like Sony's PS5 price hike in Japan hasn't worked wonders for console sales as the Switch OLED once again leaps into first. Nintendo's largest hybrid shifted an additional 43,410 units this week, while the PS5 followed behind on 26,912.

Combining the consoles' SKUs puts the Switch on 63,651 and the PS5 on 33,865. With big titles releasing for both this month, we're interested to see what happens to the standings.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (29th July - 4th Aug)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch OLED

43,410

7,786,804

2

PlayStation 5

26,912

5,169,306

3

Switch Lite

13,580

6,024,381

4

Switch 6,661 19,886,744

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 6,953

848,178

6

Xbox Series X

405

305,843

7

Xbox Series S

373

317,579

8

PlayStation 4

91

7,928,378





