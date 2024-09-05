Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club
Image: Nintendo

We are back with the latest look at Japan's video game sales chart (via Famitsu) and it has been quite the week for new releases, with eight titles in the top ten making their debut.

The big newbie for Nintendo fans is the arrival of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, which is performing far better than it is in the UK and has landed fifth place with 25,028 copies sold. It's Gundam Breaker 4 on Switch, however, that takes the top spot this week with 52,825 sales (the PS5 and PS4 versions land in third and sixth respectively).

Elsewhere, Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash made a splash in second, while Visions of Mana on PS5 and 4 made its first chart appearances at fourth and ninth. Oh, and Star Wars Outlaws managed to make it to the top ten in its debut week too, selling 10,087 on PS5 and landing in eighth.

All these new releases and it's still not enough to kick Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out of the running, eh? We'll see if Astro Bot can shake things up next week.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (5th - 18th Aug) Total Unit Sales
1 Gundam Breaker 4

Switch

 52,825 52,825
2
 Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash Switch 37,939

37,939
3 Gundam Breaker 4

PS5

 32,518 32,518
4 Visions of Mana

PS5

 30,696 30,696
5 Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club Switch 25,028 25,028
6 Gundam Breaker 4

PS4

 13,175 13,175
7
 Nintendo Switch Sports

Switch

 10,370
 1,406,998
8
 Star Wars Outlaws

PS5

10,087

 10,087
9
 Visions of Mana

PS4

 10,068
 10,068
10
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
 Switch
 9,879
 5,981,060

Onto hardware now and after taking a commanding lead last week, it looks like Sony's PS5 price hike in Japan hasn't worked wonders for console sales as the Switch OLED once again leaps into first. Nintendo's largest hybrid shifted an additional 43,410 units this week, while the PS5 followed behind on 26,912.

Combining the consoles' SKUs puts the Switch on 63,651 and the PS5 on 33,865. With big titles releasing for both this month, we're interested to see what happens to the standings.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position
 Console
 Unit Sales (29th July - 4th Aug)
 Total Unit Sales
1
 Switch OLED
 43,410
 7,786,804
2
 PlayStation 5
 26,912
 5,169,306
3
 Switch Lite
 13,580
 6,024,381
4

Switch

6,661

 19,886,744
5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition

 6,953
 848,178
6
 Xbox Series X
 405
 305,843
7
 Xbox Series S
 373
 317,579
8
 PlayStation 4
 91
 7,928,378


What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.

[source famitsu.com]