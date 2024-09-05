We are back with the latest look at Japan's video game sales chart (via Famitsu) and it has been quite the week for new releases, with eight titles in the top ten making their debut.
The big newbie for Nintendo fans is the arrival of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, which is performing far better than it is in the UK and has landed fifth place with 25,028 copies sold. It's Gundam Breaker 4 on Switch, however, that takes the top spot this week with 52,825 sales (the PS5 and PS4 versions land in third and sixth respectively).
Elsewhere, Umamusume Pretty Derby – Party Dash made a splash in second, while Visions of Mana on PS5 and 4 made its first chart appearances at fourth and ninth. Oh, and Star Wars Outlaws managed to make it to the top ten in its debut week too, selling 10,087 on PS5 and landing in eighth.
All these new releases and it's still not enough to kick Mario Kart 8 Deluxe out of the running, eh? We'll see if Astro Bot can shake things up next week.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Onto hardware now and after taking a commanding lead last week, it looks like Sony's PS5 price hike in Japan hasn't worked wonders for console sales as the Switch OLED once again leaps into first. Nintendo's largest hybrid shifted an additional 43,410 units this week, while the PS5 followed behind on 26,912.
Combining the consoles' SKUs puts the Switch on 63,651 and the PS5 on 33,865. With big titles releasing for both this month, we're interested to see what happens to the standings.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (29th July - 4th Aug)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|43,410
|7,786,804
|2
|PlayStation 5
|26,912
|5,169,306
|3
|Switch Lite
|13,580
|6,024,381
|4
|
Switch
|
6,661
|19,886,744
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|6,953
|848,178
|6
|Xbox Series X
|405
|305,843
|7
|Xbox Series S
|373
|317,579
|8
|PlayStation 4
|91
|7,928,378