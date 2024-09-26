Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

In case you missed it, the Arc System Works fighter Guilty Gear Strive is on its way to the Nintendo Switch next year.

Ahead of this launch, the developer has shared a "first in-game look" at Queen Dizzy, a new Season 4 DLC fighter launching on 31st October 2024 in existing versions of the game. The Switch version will launch with 28 playable characters.





According to the upcoming Season 4 schedule, this fighter will be followed by Venom in "Early 2025", the new fighter Unika in Spring 2025 and the guest character Lucy from Cyberpunk Edgerunners who is arriving in Summer 2025.

You can learn more about the Switch release (arriving in January 2025) in the announcement post: