Just the other day, Atari and developer Digital Eclipse announced that a new paid DLC expansion for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration would be launching, er, tomorrow (that's 26th September 2024).

Now, thanks to a reveal YouTube MetalJesusRocks, we now have a complete view of every new game being added to the new content in addition to some more of that lovely timeline loveliness. There are 19 titles in total, though there are a few, shall we say, "duplicates" (not really duplicates, but you get what we mean).

So let's take a look at the full roster:

Berzerk - 2600

Berzerk Voice Enhanced - 2600

Berzerk - 5200

Berzerk - Arcade

Frenzy - Arcade

Red Baron - Arcade

Sky Diver - Arcade

Avalanche - Arcade

Destroyer - Arcade

Super Bug - Arcade

Football - Arcade

Stellar Track - 2600 (Sears exclusive)

Submarine Commander - 2600 (Sears exclusive)

Steeplechase - 2600 (Sears exclusive)

Atari Video Cube - 2600

Desert Falcon - 2600

Off the Wall - 2600

Sky Diver - 2600

Avalanche - Atari 8-bit

This DLC, titled 'The Wider World of Atari', will be joined by a further expansion on 8th November 2024 called 'The First Console War'. Both will effectively upgrade the standard Atari 50 release to the newly dubbed 'Expanded Edition', which will also receive a physical release (plus a steelbook edition on Switch) alongside the second DLC.

'The Wider World of Atari' will cost $7.99 to download upon release on 26th September.