Unlike Call of Duty, Nintendo fans have had zero exposure to EA's Battlefield franchise, with the series mostly focusing on large-scale, 'AAA' releases on Sony and Microsoft's console platforms alongside PC. There's nothing to firmly suggest that this will change anytime soon, but thanks too a recent IGN inteview with Respawn Entertainment's Vince Zampella, there may be some hope that the franchise could see a release on Nintendo's eventual Switch successor.

Now, it's important to make clear that Zampella does not comment on the 'Switch 2' specifically, noting that it "isn't announced and it doesn't exist". However, his praise for Nintendo certainly leaves the door open to some future partnerships when the new hardware finally sees the light of day.

Here's exactly what he had to say when asked about Battlefield's potential release on 'Switch 2':

"I mean, since [Switch 2] isn't announced and it doesn't exist, I can't really comment on that. But I would say absolutely, Nintendo, along with Microsoft and Sony are great partners for us, are important to us on our business at EA, at Respawn, would love to see it. We don't have anything to announce, but is there a world? Sure. We love them as partners. They've been great to us. I love the [Switch]."

The interview at large proved an opportunity for Zampella to tease the new direction for the Battlefield franchise after the disappointing reception to Battlefield 2042. As indicated by the concept art depicted above, the upcoming game will return to a modern day setting, with Zampella pointing to Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 as key inspirations.

Zampella also acknowledges that one of the biggest issues with 2042 was its overwhelming 128-player maps. As such, the team is designing the next Battlefield to be more akin to earlier entries in which the player count would top out at 64, resulting in slightly more compact, well-designed levels.

We'll have to wait and see if EA plans to bring the Battlefield franchise to the Switch 2, but Zampella's comments certainly give us hope. Indeed, Microsoft's legal commitment to bring the Call of Duty franchise to Nintendo platforms may also give EA a bit of a nudge to follow suit.