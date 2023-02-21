Cast your minds back to December 2022, you might recall that Microsoft had entered into a 10-year commitment to bring the Call of Duty franchise to Nintendo platforms. Well, that commitment is now legally binding, so it's definitely happening (we think).

According to Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, the company has negotiated with Nintendo and has now signed a binding 10-year legal agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms. The attached statement says that upcoming games will launch on Nintendo and Xbox platforms at the same time with full feature and content parity.

We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. pic.twitter.com/JmO0hzw1BO February 21, 2023

The question remains, of course, as to when this will begin, and how exactly the games will perform on Nintendo platforms. In our eyes, there are three options: the games will be heavily compromised in terms of visuals on the Switch, they will launch as Cloud Versions, or the commitment won't begin until Nintendo launches its next major hardware (and who knows when that will be).

We're personally betting on the latter option, as Phil Spencer had previously stated that work will not begin on new platform support until after the Activision Blizzard acquisition had closed. So it may take some time until we see this commitment come to fruition.

Regardless, for Nintendo fans who enjoy some Call of Duty here and there, the news is most certainly welcome. We won't say no to a bit of Captain Price and Soap MacTavish, that's for sure.